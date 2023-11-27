Decibel-defying drum the beating heart of Spain’s support at FIFA World Cup 2026

Manolo Cáceres’ drum continues to be a regular fixture at Spain games

Better known as ‘Manolo el del Bombo’, he attended 10 FIFA World Cups and was known worldwide

Superfan passed away last year, with Juan Macià taking up the drumsticks

Any conversation about the Spanish national team’s fan base inevitably involves mention of a bass drum. Indeed, every time La Roja grace the FIFA World Cup™ stage, one image that instantly springs to mind is that of an avid aficionado drumming up support in the stands.

The late Manolo Cáceres, more commonly known as Manolo el del Bombo, began providing the soundtrack to the imperious Iberians’ matches in earnest at the 1982 FIFA World Cup Spain™, with his last drum-inspired dance on the global arena coming at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ eight years ago. He was known worldwide and was referred to as his country’s most famous fan in some circles, while in others he was even regarded as the most recognisable supporter on the planet.

Cáceres was always clad in his trademark Basque beret and national-team shirt with the No. 12 on the back – in a nod to those in the stands being the team’s 12th player – as he hauled his gigantic drum from one stadium to the next. The national treasure’s maiden voyage as the beating heart of the Spanish faithful took him to Cyprus back in 1979. He went on to grace no fewer than 10 editions of the FIFA World Cup, including La Roja’s triumphant campaign at the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™, and eight instalments of the UEFA European Championship.

A series of logistical issues put paid to the Valencia fan’s best-laid plans to take his place in the crowd at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and three years later, the global football family shed a tear following the announcement of his passing. However, long before bidding farewell, Cáceres met Elche follower Juan Macià, another drum enthusiast who is now ensuring that Spain’s stars continue to strut their stuff to a bouncing beat.

“I knew of Manolo from the times Spain had played in Elche. In one of those matches at the Estadio Martínez Valero, he didn’t bring his drum along with him. As I’m the drummer at all my team’s home games, that’s how I came to meet him,” the loyal member of the Furia Española supporters’ club revealed.

“He asked me if he could borrow my drum. I agreed, and he started beating away. From that point on, we became great pals. We’d catch up with each other at every European Championship and World Cup we went to.”

Lending the cultural phenomenon – who enjoys iconic status amongst Spanish supporters – his prize possession left Macià brimming with pride.

“The fact that Manolo played my drum and, above all, that he did it at the stadium where I beat the drum every two weeks was such a joy. After that, we shared some great times at a number of tournaments. We enjoyed some really special days together over many years,” the 61-year-old trouper recounted.

Cáceres passed away following a period of ill health last May at the age of 76. His legacy was posthumously recognised when he was shortlisted for the FIFA Fan Award at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025.

“His nomination made me feel extremely proud,” beamed Macià. “He did such a great deal for Spain and put his heart and soul into supporting the national team. The one thing I really regret is the fact that Manolo wasn’t honoured while he was still with us.”

Macià stood in for his drum-pounding buddy at Qatar 2022. The Elche native’s music-based love affair with his national team began at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™ and with his passion having since taken him to a breathtaking 26 countries, the time has come for him to take centre stage at the North American showpiece.

“He said to me, ‘Make sure you follow in my footsteps, Juan,’ and I told him I’d never manage to do that because he was one of a kind. OK, I might attend games and get the crowd going, but… Manolo has always been a role model for me, and I told him as much. I’ll get along to the national team’s matches whenever I can. He travelled to 10 (FIFA) World Cups, and I’ve been to six so far. I’m really grateful for all the support he gave me, particularly at my first few World Cups. We were really close. I hope to make it to three or perhaps four more editions. That’s what drives me on. Manolo was initially a role model and ended up becoming a friend. We used to ring each other and share our plans,” he recounted.

With this year’s FIFA World Cup in full swing, conversation turns to Luis de la Fuente’s charges’ quest for a second World Cup and the most instrumental of roles the devout drummer has to play. He was on duty in Spain’s curtain-raiser against Cabo Verde in Atlanta, Georgia, last Monday, a showdown that ended goalless. After the game, Macià travelled back to Spain with one thought on his mind: returning to North America and sticking around until after the final.

“I’m flying out to Los Angeles next Tuesday, and I plan on staying until after the final. My return flight is booked from New York on 20 July [the day after the competition showpiece].”

“We need to get behind the boys, take one game at a time and see where it takes us. I hope we manage to win our group. I couldn’t be more excited,” Macià said from Spain, where he is counting down the days before heading Stateside, with his excitement levels rising to fever pitch when he chats to friends at the tournament.

“There have been plenty of messages asking, ‘Why isn’t Juan here?’ to which I reply by telling them that I’m jealous and that I’ll be back with them in no time. I’ve urged them to cheer the lads on and have told them that Spain need to win and that next Tuesday, I’ll be back in the thick of it.”