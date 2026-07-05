Mandii and Terry Pratt have volunteered side by side for two decades, and this year they are bringing their passion to the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Around 600 volunteers are supporting matchday operations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, part of an approximately 50,000-strong volunteer workforce across the tournament

Since a life-changing diagnosis, Terry's determination to serve at the FIFA World Cup has never wavered, with Mandii by her side every step of the way

For Mandii and Terry Pratt, volunteering has never been about the hours logged or the tasks completed. It is about family, community, and a shared love of the game that has bound this mother-daughter duo together with football for close to 20 years.

“We say all the time that we’re partners in crime,” said Mandii. “If one of us wants to do something, the other one is like, ‘OK, let’s go’. Going back, I would say 20 years or so now, we’ve both really enjoyed soccer.”

Mother and daughter live out shared love of football as FIFA World Cup 2026 volunteers 02:22

That instinct to say yes to each other has taken them all over the volunteering world, from youth football to Philadelphia Union matchdays, and now to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, where they are volunteering together in their home city. Terry, who raised her children as a single mother, says the habit of throwing herself into whatever her kids loved eventually became a passion in its own right. “Whatever they wanted to do, I took an interest in, even if I didn’t like it, just to do it with them,” she said. “But little by little I ended up liking what they liked, because it’s contagious.”

The pair, who also share careers with the US Postal Service, brought that same spirit to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, where they served together as Accreditation Volunteers, welcoming guests from around the world. Beyond tournament duty, they remain deeply involved with the Philadelphia Union through the club’s U-Serve Program, and were once given the honour of displaying the Union’s MLS Supporters’ Shield, the trophy given for the team with the best regular season record, a proud moment for two lifelong fans.

Terry said one particular highlight from her volunteering experience at the FIFA World Cup 2026 was leading the child player escorts out onto the pitch before a match. “I actually had the privilege, at the first game, to walk out on the field. I led the kids out on the field. That was such a cool experience, because I’ve worked with kids in the past, so to work with kids again was really nice. To walk out on the field and see all the people in the stands cheering, the kids were all excited, they were scared but they were excited, they all did a fantastic job, and I was really proud of them.”

Last autumn, while assisting FIFA with the recruitment of other volunteers, Terry became disoriented while returning from lunch during one of her shifts. What followed was a life-changing diagnosis of glioblastoma. Yet her determination has not faded. Now, Terry is living out her dream FIFA World Cup 2026 experience as a Partner Rights Delivery Volunteer, with Mandii once again by her side, this time serving in Competition Management.

“She’s a good partner to have, because she’s [adventurous], she likes to try things, and it means the world to me that we have that kind of relationship,” said Terry. Mandii feels the same way. “She’s my best friend,” she said. “So I wouldn’t do this with anybody else… she’s definitely my top choice.”

Their bond has not gone unnoticed. In a surprise video message played on the stadium screen, France international Aurélien Tchouaméni thanked the pair personally for their contribution. “Hi Terry and Mandii, it’s Tchouaméni. I just wanted to thank you for everything that you’re doing for the World Cup and for the community. I hope to see you guys soon at one of our games… and I’ve heard that you guys are Real Madrid fans, so hopefully one day we will see each other in Madrid. Thanks again for everything that you are doing, and it’s all love.”

For Mandii, the experience has been about far more than the matches themselves. “It’s been a blast so far, not just being very involved with the tournament itself, but my fellow volunteers,” she said. “There are people here from all over the world, all different backgrounds, different languages. So just getting to hang out with the other volunteers has been fantastic.”