Livano Comenencia’s historic FIFA World Cup goal a proud moment for Curaçao, and his father

Livano Comenencia scored Curaçao’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal on 14 June against Germany

Liomar Comenencia, Livano’s father, was born in Curaçao, moved to the Netherlands and was present when his son scored in Houston, Texas

“It means everything for me – for Curaçao, but also for my son,” Liomar said

With a confident and timely swing of his left leg, Curaçao midfielder Livano Comenencia provided a transcendent moment for his country, and an early but perfect Father’s Day gift.

The smallest nation by size and population to ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup™, Curaçao trailed mighty Germany 1-0 in their Group E opener on 14 June. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ match in Houston, Texas, was in the 21st minute, and the ball popped free near the top of the German penalty area following a timely tackle by defender Nico Schlotterbeck. Comenencia seized his opportunity, racing across the 18-yard line and powering a low, first-time shot past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and into the left side of the net.

Although Germany recovered to win, 7-1, the joy generated by the first FIFA World Cup goal in Curaçao’s history lingered long after the final whistle.

“We fought so hard to be here and be in every situation, and today the situation is that I actually scored at the World Cup, so I make history for myself and my nation,” Comenencia said following the match. “It’s just beautiful my dream actually came true.”

Comenencia also fulfilled a long-held dream of his father’s. The FIFA World Cup affords participants the chance to make an impact on the grandest scale, but it can also be deeply personal.

“For the first few seconds I was [saying], ‘Who was that? Curaçao scored,’” Comenencia’s father, Liomar Comenencia, said of that euphoric moment in Houston. “I was yelling like everyone. And then [when I realised] it was my son, I said, I looked at my wife and said, ‘Hey, it’s Livano! Livano scored.’ I saw my son crying. I cried too. We were yelling and everything together.”

Liomar Comenencia and his wife moved from their native Curaçao to the Netherlands, and Livano Comenencia was born in Breda. Livano spent his teenage years developing at PSV Eindhoven and then moved to Juventus in 2023. A year later, the Dutch youth international decided to represent his parents’ homeland at senior level. On 18 November 2025, Livano was on the pitch in Kingston, Jamaica, as Curaçao drew 0-0 with the hosts, and clinched their surprising but deserved place in the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Curaçao celebrated

Speaking to FIFA, Liomar said, “Curaçao is a little island and Curaçao is so small. When something like this happens, everyone is one and we are happy. We dance. It’s like crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy for everyone in Curaçao.”

The Comenencias continued that celebration in Houston. Liomar also was a footballer, but his journey in the game eventually stalled. When Livano declared his intention to follow in his father’s footsteps, Liomar committed himself to helping his son make it all the way.

“It’s important for us. We did [so] much work,” Liomar said. “For him it’s also important that he chose [to play for] Curaçao. He believed in something and he told me (that) he wanted to be someone and do what he believed in. We always [stayed] with him, and until now he’s [done] what he’s had to do.

“It means everything for me – for Curaçao, but also for my son. I worked very hard to make this happen. I can’t find the words. I’m a little bit emotional.”

The emotions flowed freely at Houston Stadium, where the magnitude of the achievement – for Curaçao and the Comenencias – was obvious despite the defeat.

We fought so hard to be here and be in every situation, and today the situation is that I actually scored at the World Cup, so I make history for myself and my nation. Livano Comenencia Curaçao midfielder

“We [didn’t] talk too much about the goal. We're glad we [saw] him,” Liomar said of reuniting with his son after the match. “We’re glad we can touch him and hug him and then talk with him and tell him how much we love [him], because we know how much [he] worked for this.”

The goal against Germany was Livano’s third for Curaçao. The first one also was significant. It was the opener and eventual match-winner in the Blue Wave’s 2-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over visiting Jamaica in October 2025. Livano had moved to FC Zürich a couple of months earlier, and he presented his jersey from that pivotal game to the FIFA Museum.

Following that donation, and the goal against Germany, was there anything else Livano could provide?

“He gave me a big Father's Day already – the first goal against Germany, but if he wants to give me one more present, it's [up to] him to give me the present he wants to give me,” Liomar said. “Everyone who scores is a present for everyone, fathers and mothers, at home.”

Thanks to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador in their second FIFA World Cup 2026™ contest, Curaçao remain in contention for a knockout stage spot. They face Côte d'Ivoire in their Group E finale on 25 June in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

But Liomar Comenencia will be deeply proud of his country, and his son, no matter how and when their inspiring FIFA World Cup journey concludes.