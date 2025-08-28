FIFAe Partners with Lenovo to Power FIFAe Finals with High-Performance Lenovo Legion Gaming Technology

FIFAe will use Lenovo’s cutting-edge Legion gaming devices at its competitions

FIFAe Finals 2025 confirmed for 10–19 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The world’s top national teams to compete across three competitions at the FIFAe Finals 2025

FIFAe has confirmed that Lenovo’s Legion gaming technology will be used at its pinnacle competition in 2025, with the world’s #1 PC manufacturer partnering with the world’s #1 football esports competition to support elite players and national teams across all competitions with high-performance devices built for industry-leading esports events. Lenovo’s high-performance Legion gaming devices will be used at FIFAe’s pinnacle event of the year – the FIFAe Finals 2025, supporting elite gameplay, competition integrity, and immersive performance across all tournament environments, and setting the standard for the next generation of football esports players.

Lenovo’s Legion Tower 7i, Legion gaming monitors, mice, keyboards, accessories and other Lenovo devices will be used by athletes as well as FIFAe presenters and staff alike to power one of the largest esports competitions in the world.

The partnership between FIFAe and Lenovo is part of the company’s wider collaboration with FIFA, which includes supporting the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ through the delivery of advanced technology and infrastructure. Across these events, Lenovo is providing smart devices, AI-driven solutions, and data center services that enhance operations, broadcasting, and fan engagement on a global scale. The FIFAe Finals 2025 will take place from 10 to 19 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will feature the FIFAe World Cup™ featuring Rocket League, the FIFAe World Cup™ featuring eFootball™ on console, and the FIFAe World Cup™ featuring eFootball™ on mobile. The tournaments will bring together the top-performing national teams from across the globe to compete for three world titles in their respective disciplines.

Following a record-breaking 2024 season, which delivered the most viewed sports simulation event of the year by peak viewers, FIFAe continues to expand its global ecosystem for football esports. This year’s competitions will feature an extended open qualification process, providing more FIFA Member Associations than ever before the opportunity to compete at the highest level. For further information, visit FIFA.GG