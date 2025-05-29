Lenovo and Motorola announced in new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ partnership

Lenovo to incorporate its portfolio of devices, solutions and technologies across the brand-new tournament

Motorola, a Lenovo company, has been named Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Smartphone Partner

Historic 32-team global showpiece set to revolutionise the club game for generations to come

FIFA is pleased to announce a partnership with global technology leaders Lenovo and Motorola Mobility ahead of the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™, which will bring together 32 of the most decorated club teams from across all six confederations in a truly global celebration of football.

Through the partnership, Lenovo and Motorola will offer unique experiences to fans and continue working with FIFA to incorporate their portfolio of devices, infrastructure solutions and smartphones, harnessing innovation with a view to supporting the mission of making club football truly global.

Motorola, a Lenovo brand, has been named Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Smartphone Partner and will use the milestone in club football to promote the brand on a global scale, engaging with fans worldwide.

Commenting on the partnership, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “The inaugural FIFA Club World Cup will mark a new era in global club football – one that is inclusive, innovative and more connected than ever before. We’re delighted to have Motorola and Lenovo joining us for this groundbreaking tournament. Their world-class technology and global perspective will help elevate the experience for fans, teams and other stakeholders.”

Following Lenovo’s appointment as Official FIFA Technology Partner last October, this additional agreement covering the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 further strengthens the company’s commitment to shaping the evolution of football’s digital future.

“Motorola is proud to support this landmark in global club football with smarter technology,” said Motorola President Sergio Buniac.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 represents an incredible opportunity to showcase not only the world’s best football clubs, but also the transformative potential of innovation. Through our infrastructure, devices – from smartphones to Lenovo PCs and servers – and services, we’ll help FIFA deliver a tournament that is truly inclusive for fans around the world.”