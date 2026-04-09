FIFA Legend Marcelo Balboa gets to know Kosovo ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ play-off in Pristina

Accomplished American defender visited the U.S. Embassy in Pristina and the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) headquarters

Balboa also attended the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying showdown between Kosovo and Türkiye

The three-time FIFA World Cup™ veteran congratulated coach Vincenzo Montella on Türkiye’s qualification

FIFA Legend Marcelo Balboa enjoyed a memorable visit to Pristina, Kosovo, as that nation prepared for its most significant match since joining football’s global governing body in 2016. The FIFA Legends programme grants retired greats the opportunity to remain connected to international football while acting as ambassadors and advocates for the game they love. An iconic American defender who starred for the USA at FIFA World Cups™ in 1990, 1994 and 1998, Balboa was in Kosovo for the climactic FIFA World Cup 2026™ play-off between the host Dardanët and Türkiye. The winner on 31 March would join the USA’s group at this year’s spectacular 48-team finals in North America. Kosovo was seeking their maiden FIFA World Cup™ appearance, while Türkiye was hoping to return for the first time since winning bronze in 2002. What the opponents had in common was the spotlight and the stakes, and Balboa revelled in his proximity to the grand occasion.

“I know how important sports are … it brings people together. I know how important it is about being able to find peace that you have on the field,” Balboa told a gathering at the U.S. Embassy in Pristina. “It doesn't matter who you’re playing. It doesn’t matter who your opponent is. It’s always about respecting the other person, so I think that’s the beauty of our sport. As we are able to put things aside, and just play and do our jobs, and enjoy it.” He added, “A big thing to be talked about is bringing the world together, and through sports, you can do that.”

Now an accomplished England and Spanish language TV commentator, Balboa was the first U.S. man to reach the 100-cap milestone and was elected to his country’s National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005. Kosovo declared its independence three years later, and Balboa said he was thrilled that his Legends status afforded him the chance to experience an unfamiliar country. “The people [in Kosovo] have been wonderful. The vibe around here for the last three days has just been fantastic,” he said. “And nothing but the kindest people [while] we have been here, so thank you to them for everything – but what a great experience it’s been.”

During his visit to the Embassy, Balboa met with Chargé d'affaires Anu Prattipati and spoke to an audience of around 100 employees and members of the wider Embassy community. Balboa then covered a wide range of topics during a lengthy Q&A, including player development, football’s growth in the USA, that night’s play-off in Pristina, and his vivid FIFA World Cup™ memories. Balboa also toured the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) offices, where he spent time with President Agim Ademi. Then before kick-off at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium, the FIFA Legend visited both competing teams. After the closely-contested qualifier ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors, Balboa presented a commemorative FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket to the beaming Türkiye manager, Vincenzo Montella.