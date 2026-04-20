FIFA Legend Aline Pellegrino completes executive leadership line-up for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Former Brazilian national-team captain appointed Executive Director of Legacy and Stakeholder Affairs

Tournament will be “more than just a major sporting event”, said Pellegrino

Three of four executive directors and 70% of employees at Local FIFA Subsidiary in Brazil are women

A footballing legend has joined the leadership line-up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™. Aline Pellegrino, former captain of the Brazilian national team, FIFA Women’s World Cup™ runner-up in 2007 and Olympic silver medallist in Athens in 2004, has been appointed Executive Director of Legacy and Stakeholder Affairs at FIFA27. “Throughout my career as a player and manager, I have faced challenges that have only served to strengthen my belief that sport can inspire transformation,” said Pellegrino. “Contributing to the impact that this event can have on women in Brazil, in South America and around the world makes me even more certain that the decision I made in my childhood, at a time when women’s football in Brazil was still in its infancy, was the right one.” Pellegrino has held a number of leadership and management positions, including Director of Women’s Football at the São Paulo Football Federation and Technical Supervisor at Corinthians. Since 2020, she has been Manager of Women’s Competitions at the Brazilian Football Association, a role that she will continue to perform alongside her position at the Local FIFA Subsidiary in Brazil, in which her primary focus will be on next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. In addition, she is part of the FIFA Legends Programme and an ambassador for CONMEBOL, roles in which she helps to promote and develop women’s football. “I wish for the 2027 tournament to be more than just a major sporting event. I believe it will also be a defining milestone in showing appreciation and respect for women in football. It should leave a legacy that goes beyond the pitch and impacts future generations,” she added.

The other members of the senior management team at the Local FIFA Subsidiary in Brazil are Gal Barradas (Executive Director of Revenues & Marketing), Patricia Hespanha (Executive Director of Administration) and Thiago Jannuzzi (Executive Director of Operations). Of the 128 staff members across the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 offices in Rio de Janeiro and the other seven Host Cities, 70% are women. FIFA’s Chief Football Officer, Jill Ellis, is a leading voice in creating more pathways and opportunities for women in all areas of the game. She is confident that having an inclusive and strong leadership team in Brazil will build a legacy that extends beyond the pitch. “The women who step into the organisation of the event will gain experience, confidence and a stronger network that will shape their future roles and decisions, not to mention the lifelong memories of leading a Women’s World Cup at home. That’s where real change happens. This tournament will create role models not just on the pitch, but in our boardrooms too,” said Ellis.