Lionel Messi magic and record crowds crown Kansas City's FIFA World Cup story

Six matches attracted 413,169 fans to Kansas City Stadium, which averaged crowds of 68,862

Lionel Messi's history-making hat-trick against Austria came in his 200 th international appearance and was the oldest FIFA World Cup™ treble in tournament history

Curaçao's earned a historic first World Cup point, in front of a rapturous Kansas City crowd

From the opening whistle of the group stage to the celebrations of defending champions Argentina after the quarter-final, Kansas City Stadium, one of the great sports venues in the United States, has given the FIFA World Cup 2026™ six matches to remember.

Across four weeks, the city's stadium has been packed night after night, with fans of 10 nations bringing the colour and making the noise in a stadium which is usually home to the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. Over the six games, the venue was at a packed 99.7% capacity.

The story began, fittingly, with Argentina. On 16 June, Lionel Messi led his side out against Algeria in front of a sold-out 69,045 fans who could not wait to see the superstar and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ winners in action.

Incredibly, Messi scored all three as Argentina won 3-0, equalling Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals – a record he subsequently broke. The 38-year-old celebrated his 200th appearance in true style, becoming the oldest player ever to score a treble at a World Cup, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's mark set for Portugal against Spain in 2018.

Four days later, on 20 June, Ecuador and Curaçao shared a goalless draw that was another example of the less-heralded teams in the expanded 48-team tournament raising their game for the occasion.

For Curaçao, the point was their first in World Cup history – a moment of pure, unfiltered joy for the Caribbean nation making its tournament debut and their 37-year-old goalkeeper Eloy Room, who made a string of great saves, becoming a national hero and one of the breakout names of the tournament in the process.

The Netherlands then defeated Tunisia 3-1 before an enthralling match, on 27 June, when Algeria and Austria produced a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Both sides scored in stoppage time with each advancing to the knockout stage. Riyad Mahrez looked to have given Algeria a famous victory with his strike in the third minute of added time only for Saša Kalajdžić to head home in the dying seconds for the crucial leveller.

The knockout rounds arrived on 3 July as Colombia edged Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32, a tense, tightly fought contest with Jhon Arias' first-half strike enough to book a last-16 place for the South Americans, to the delight of their huge contingent of fans bedecked in yellow.

The final storyline in this unforgettable Midwestern chapter of the tournament came in the quarter-finals when Messi and Argentina returned to their adoptive home to face Switzerland. After a gruelling 90 minutes ended 1-1, Lionel Scaloni’s side emerged victorious in extra-time thanks to a wonder strike from Julián Alvarez and a late finish from Lautaro Martínez to finish off the brave resistance from a Swiss side who had been down to 10 men after Breel Embolo was sent off in the 72nd minute.

Former Argentina captain Javier Zanetti said Kansas City had been the perfect place for the latest adventure of La Albiceleste.

“I love this city. Above all, the large number of Argentinians here have brought our folklore and that South American color and passion, which suit this beautiful city so well,” the FIFA legend said.