Applications open for FIFA Internship Programme for Member Associations second edition

Internship offers unique opportunity to gain practical experience in various functional areas at FIFA

Detailed education and outstanding networking opportunity

Programme open to current employees of FIFA Member Associations (MAs)

Applications are now officially open for the latest edition of the FIFA Internship Programme for Member Associations, following the distribution of a circular letter to all 211 MAs.

This exclusive curriculum is designed to raise standards and best practice for the next generation of football-industry professionals, and reflects FIFA’s commitment to striving for continual development and a level playing field across the globe.

“This internship is a unique learning journey, blending theory and practice within the context of FIFA’s mission and values,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA President Infantino: "This internship is a unique learning journey, blending theory and practice within the context of FIFA’s mission and values" 01:38

The programme has been specifically designed to support the career progression of employees currently working at FIFA’s MAs.

Interns will follow a structured on-the-job training programme, supported by formal, centralised learning and development activities, as well as events featuring guest speakers.

Participants will spend up to 12 weeks immersed in the inner workings of world football’s governing body. The internships will be based at FIFA’s Zurich headquarters, the Paris office, or a FIFA Regional office.

FIFA Internship Programme for Member Associations 04:18

During the internships, participants will have the opportunity to apply learned concepts to real-world scenarios, contributing to live projects and initiatives. They will also forge meaningful connections with FIFA colleagues and fellow interns from other MAs, which will help them to broaden their horizons and expand their networks.

To ensure accessibility, FIFA will cover the costs of travel, accommodation and meals for all successful candidates.

For the 2026 edition, the programme will cover 20 available focus areas. Candidates may apply for up to three of these functional areas, though successful applicants will be selected for only one. The focus areas include, but are not limited to, topics such as Women’s Football Development, Competitions, Technical Leadership, Football Technology and Data (Innovation) and Member Association Services.

The programme is open to current employees of FIFA’s Member Associations who hold a university degree and have between one and three years of professional experience.

Significant professional experience in football may be considered as an acceptable alternative to a degree. Applicants must be fluent in English; however, FIFA will offer a 60-day, one-to-one intensive online English course for those who require it before the programme begins.

Each MA may nominate a maximum of five employees to apply. The application process requires candidates to complete an online form, and shortlisted applicants will be invited to an online admission interview with FIFA representatives.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday 4 March 2026 at 18:00 CET. Candidates may apply here.

The first edition of the programme, which concluded in late 2025, saw 20 interns from all six confederations graduate as ambassadors for their associations. This next edition looks to build on that foundation, further strengthening football governance and administrative capacity worldwide.