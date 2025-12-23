FIFA celebrates graduation of first cohort from groundbreaking Internship Programme for FIFA Member Associations

Inaugural edition of initiative concludes with graduates from 20 FIFA Member Associations spanning all six confederations

Interns completed three-month learning experience combining on-job training, development workshops and global knowledge-sharing

Programme builds future capacity in international football administration

The first edition of the FIFA Internship Programme for FIFA Member Associations (MAs) has officially concluded, marking a significant milestone in FIFA’s ongoing commitment to developing talent and strengthening football governance worldwide. Over a three-month period, a total of 20 interns drawn from as many MAs – namely, one each from the associations of Albania, Anguilla, Brazil, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Madagascar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Suriname, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, and Türkiye – embarked on an intensive, structured journey at the FIFA office in Paris, France, and FIFA headquarters in Zürich, Switzerland. Designed exclusively for MA employees, the programme enables participants to gain hands-on experience across eight FIFA divisions. Interns benefit from a rich mix of on-the-job training, formal development sessions and guest-speaker events, while also contributing fresh perspectives to daily operations. The maiden cohort’s efforts have enhanced cross-departmental collaboration and created deeper engagement with MAs globally.

“The internship is more than a programme – it reflects our commitment to raising the game globally, supporting continuous development, and helping to create a true level playing field across all 211 Member Associations”, said FIFA’s Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov. Throughout the programme, interns bolstered their leadership, operational and strategic capabilities – skills that will stand them in good stead as they spur football development long after they return to their home associations. Moreover, the participants’ impact has already been felt across FIFA teams, demonstrating the power of global diversity and shared passion as catalysts for progress.

“This programme was designed to help you grow – in skills, confidence, and vision”, addressed Kimberly Morris, FIFA’s Chief People, Technology & Operations Officer to all participants. “It has been a learning journey not only for you, but also for us, as we discovered more about you and the important work your MAs are doing. You arrived as interns, and you now leave as ambassadors of your associations and champions for the future of football.” As the inaugural cohort graduates, FIFA celebrates a group of trailblazers who represent the future of football administration. Their achievements have laid a strong foundation for the next editions of this pioneering programme – and for continued advancement across the world’s game.