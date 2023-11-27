Fort Worth fan becomes 50 millionth FIFA World Cup match-goer

Immy Khan, from Fort Worth, Texas, was the 50 millionth fan to attend a FIFA World Cup™ match

The milestone came during Spain's 1-0 round of 16 victory against Portugal at Dallas Stadium

All-time FIFA World Cup attendance now stands at 50,020,653, with 11 matches remaining at FIFA World Cup 2026™

Since 1930, FIFA has been welcoming fans from all corners of the globe to the FIFA World Cup™. In Texas, that history reached a new milestone, as the 50 millionth supporter to attend a FIFA World Cup match passed through the gates at Dallas Stadium. With a full house of 70,649 fans for the 93rd match of the tournament – Spain's 1-0 round of 16 victory against Portugal – a total of 6,071,923 fans have now attended the FIFA World Cup 2026™, while the all-time FIFA World Cup attendance now stands at 50,020,653. Eleven matches remain at the record-setting 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The landmark supporter was Immy Khan, from Fort Worth, Texas, whose family originates from Pakistan. Attending his ninth FIFA World Cup 2026 match, Khan was presented with a giant ticket to mark the achievement by FIFA Legends Carles Puyol and Pepe. “It’s the beautiful game. We love supporting FIFA, we love supporting the United States, Spain, Portugal, all the beautiful cities in Canada, United States and Mexico,” said Khan. “We’re here for the FIFA World Cup, we’re here for FIFA, and we’re here to celebrate the beautiful game of football. “What an incredible experience! We’re blessed to be hosting so many incredible visitors, welcoming us to the city of Dallas, the city of Fort Worth. What a great city to be the 50 millionth fan. This is my ninth game attending. I can’t wait to attend more FIFA World Cups in the future.”

Khan said he was supporting Spain at Dallas Stadium but that his favourite player in the tournament was United States midfielder Weston McKennie. “The tournament’s been great. We’ve been to nine games so far. The hospitality, the facilities, the guest services, the matches – on the field, off the field, everything has been great. We’re so blessed to have all of these visitors to the United States, to Canada, to Mexico. FIFA – what an incredible organisation.” On his favourite memory from the tournament, Khan said: “Oh, my favourite (FIFA) World Cup memory has to be watching the game last night, Mexico against England at the Azteca. Even though we didn’t make it to the game, what an incredible experience, and we can’t wait for FIFA to return to the United States and Mexico.”

Khan said he had particularly enjoyed witnessing how the tournament brought together people from across the region and the world. “United States, Texas, Mexico, Canada – they are such incredibly welcoming people. We can’t wait to have the (FIFA) World Cup come back, and celebrate again with more teams and more nations and more visitors to our great town. “Football uniting the world is about bringing people of different backgrounds, different cultures, different ethnicities to the United States, to Mexico, to Canada, to travel across the world to unite and celebrate the great game of football,” he said.