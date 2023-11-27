Houston bids farewell to FIFA World Cup 2026 on Independence Day

Houston Stadium hosted seven matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, including two knockout fixtures

The stadium, together with Vancouver’s, witnessed the joint-most goals in the group stage

The city’s FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown will remain open until 19 July

Independence Day in the United States marked the end of Houston, Texas’ run as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City, as Morocco progressed into the quarter final with a 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada in the stadium’s final match.

The saying that “Everything is Big in Texas” certainly rang true with Houston Stadium the scene for goals, records and milestones, with many of the tournaments biggest moments playing out in the North Texan city.

Houston, together with Vancouver, Canada, witnessed the joint-most goals in the group stage with 21 scored across five matches at an average of 4.20 goals per game – keeping the average crowd of 68,598 entertained throughout the tournament.

As well as goals, fans in Houston were given a smorgasbord of nations to watch with 13 countries from five confederations playing at the stadium, highlighting the spectrum of cultures appearing at the FIFA World Cup™. The city welcomed the fans arriving and the marches to the stadium with the colours of each national team became attractions in their own right.

Many of these team had some of their biggest moments ever in Houston.

Curaçao scored their first FIFA World Cup goal when Livano Comenencia equalised for the Caribbean island nation against Germany – with Dick Advocaat setting a new benchmark in the same game, becoming the oldest coach in tournament history at the age of 78 years and 260 days.

Congo DR’s memorable run to the Round of 32 started in Houston, with Yoane Wissa scoring their maiden goal as the African country earned their first ever point in a 1-1 draw against Portugal.

History was made when Cabo Verde became the smallest nation to ever qualify for the knockout rounds when they drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia and secured their spot in the Round of 32 in their first appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

It wasn’t just the debuting nations who had some impressive milestones at Houston Stadium, with some of the biggest names in football also setting records in Texas.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in six editions of FIFA’s flagship men’s tournament when he scored the opening goal in a 5-0 victory against Uzbekistan.

Another veteran, Manuel Neuer, had a moment to remember in Houston when, at 40 years and 79 days, the goalkeeper became the oldest-ever German to appear in a match at the FIFA World Cup. In the same match, Germany’s 7-1 victory over Curaçao remains the biggest win of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far.

Additionally, the Netherlands became just the eighth nation in history to score 100 goals at the FIFA World Cup when Brian Brobbey scored their second in their 3-1 victory over Sweden with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in attendance.

Mr Infantino also witnessed Brazil’s comeback against Japan as the five-time champions fought from 1-0 down at half time to win 2-1 and progress to the Round of 16. This was the first time since 1978 that the Seleção had won a knockout match after trailing at the break.

The stadium’s final game, Morocco’s Round of 16 victory over Canada, saw a tight contest until the African champions scored three goals in the second half to secure their progression. Azzedine Ounahi became the first African player to score two goals in a knockout round match since Senegal's Henri Camara scored a double against Sweden in 2002.

Although matches have now concluded in Houston, the FIFA World Cup party will continue at the city’s FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown. Free to the public and open for every match day of the tournament, gates open 90 minutes before kick-off for the first match of the day. No ticket or registration is required.