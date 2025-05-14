Historic exhibition celebrates 120 years of international and South American football

Exhibition is being held in Paraguay as the country hosts the FIFA Congress for the first time

The FIFA 120th Year Anniversary collection includes original trophies and football memorabilia

The FIFA World Cup™, FIFA Club World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ trophies are on display

The rich heritage and culture of international and South American football is being celebrated at an exhibition in the Paraguayan capital Asunción to coincide with the 75th FIFA Congress, an event which the country is hosting for the first time. The historic exhibition which celebrates both FIFA’s 120th anniversary and CONMEBOL’s upcoming 110th anniversary features original trophies, football memorabilia and interactive experiences, and has been jointly organised by the FIFA Museum and the Museo CONMEBOL. It is taking place at the Sala Aduana of the Centro Cultural del Puerto de Asunción from 13 to 15 May 2025.

“We have a duty as FIFA to bring football all around the world. And, today, we are here in Paraguay,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, who – along with President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña, FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez and Paraguayan Football Association (AFP) President Robert Harrison and other football dignitaries – was given a guided tour of the exhibition. “(The people here) all have a favourite club and, of course, the national team,” he added. “So, to enable us to bring these trophies and this beautiful exhibition - this is what FIFA is about. And, you know, showing football and also the iconic things that football and FIFA have created. And, unfortunately, you can't always have the opportunity to see (these trophies) and to bring (them) here is something really special and something that we as an organisation are very proud of.” Paraguay's hosting of the 75th Congress on 15 May 2025 coincides with 100 years of FIFA membership, with the APF having joined at the 14th Ordinary Congress in Prague, Czechoslovakia, on 24 May 1925. FIFA and CONMEBOL, the two oldest governing bodies in international football, were established just 12 years apart - in 1904 and 1916, respectively - and the exhibition includes significant milestones in the history of both organisations.

Opening ceremony of the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción Previous 01 / 10 FIFA Legends Dunga, David Trezeguet, Maxi Rodríguez and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström during the opening ceremony for the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción, Paraguay 02 / 10 Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, speaks during the opening ceremony for the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción, Paraguay 03 / 10 Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Vittorio Montagliani, FIFA Vice-President and OFC President Lambert Maltock and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström 04 / 10 FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and FIFA Legend Maxi Rodríguez during the opening ceremony for the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción, Paraguay 05 / 10 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger and FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis during the opening ceremony for the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción, Paraguay 06 / 10 Concacaf President Vittorio Montagliani, OFC President Lambert Maltock, Paraguay FA President Robert Harrison and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström during the opening ceremony for the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción 07 / 10 President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña and FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez during the opening ceremony for the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción, Paraguay 08 / 10 FIFA Legend Dunga speaks during the opening ceremony for the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción, Paraguay 09 / 10 FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez during the opening ceremony for the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción, Paraguay 10 / 10 The FIFA Club World Cup trophy is displayed during the opening ceremony for the FIFA 120th Year Anniversary Special Exhibition in Asunción, Paraguay Next

The exhibition also looks forward to the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which will take place in the United States from 14 June to 13 July 2025. The trophy of the new competition, which is set to change the face of global club football, is one of the main attractions. “President Infantino wants a FIFA that’s more connected with people. And today marks a historic moment: the FIFA Museum is leaving Zurich to come closer to the fans. Not all of us have the chance – or the means – to travel to Zurich and witness these treasures in person,” said CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez. “A few lucky ones here may have held them in their hands, but most of us have only seen them on TV – if we’ve ever had that chance. Thanks to what FIFA has brought, and what CONMEBOL has contributed, these next three days will offer a one-of-a-kind experience. It’s a celebration of what happens when two giants join forces.”