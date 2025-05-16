Heavyweights LAFC and Club América to clash in Los Angeles on 31 May for final FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ berth

Venue, date and ticketing information confirmed for play-in match for last Concacaf spot

High-stakes play-in match to be held at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California with kickoff set for 19:30 local time

Exclusive 24-hour ticket presale for LAFC and Club América members begins at 10:00 PT today, with general public sales starting on 17 May at FIFA.com/tickets

Match will be streamed for free globally on DAZN.com

The final club to qualify for the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will be determined on Saturday, 31 May, when US side Los Angeles Football Club and Mexican powerhouse Club América go head-to-head in a high-stakes play-in match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, with the action getting under way at 19:30 local time.

Tickets for the winner-takes-all showdown will be available to the general public on Saturday, 17 May at FIFA.com/tickets. LAFC and Club América members will have exclusive early access from Friday, 16 May starting at 10:00 PT. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ play-in match will be live-streamed for free globally on DAZN.com, with additional sublicensing deals to be announced in due course.

Following the recent Court of Arbitration for Sport decisions, FIFA decided that the final club to be admitted to the tournament will be determined by a play-in match between Los Angeles Football Club (the runners-up to Club León in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League) and Club América (the top-ranked team in the FIFA Club World Cup confederation ranking at the conclusion of the Concacaf Champions Cup staged in 2024, the final year of the qualifying period for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025).

In the event that the match is level after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time, with an interval of five minutes, will be contested. If the score is still level at the end of extra time, the winners will be determined by a penalty shoot-out.

The winners of the play-in will claim the final spot at this year’s global club showpiece and will take their place in Group D alongside Brazil’s CR Flamengo, Tunisian outfit Espérance Sportive de Tunisie and English side Chelsea FC.

The group-stage matches to be contested by LAFC or Club América will be held in Atlanta (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on 16 June), Nashville (at GEODIS Park on 20 June) and Orlando (at Camping World Stadium on 24 June). The tournament match schedule can be viewed here.

The biggest, most inclusive global club competition ever The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations, with the action set to kick off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 14 June. A total of 63 matches will take place across 11 Host Cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. – culminating in what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July, when the FIFA club world champions will be crowned.