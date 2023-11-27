When the clock strikes three: FIFA marks the global countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final at New York’s Grand Central Terminal

On Sunday, 19 July, at precisely 3:00 PM EDT, Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić’s whistle will signal the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final – the biggest match in football history. To mark that moment, FIFA worked with New York’s iconic Grand Central Terminal to create a striking visual tribute celebrating the countdown to kick-off and the global nature of the tournament, as well as the Final host. For more than a century, Grand Central’s famous four-faced clock has symbolised time, movement and connection, welcoming millions of people from around the world. The FIFA World Cup™ Final similarly represents a singular moment that unites billions of people across every continent and creates memories that endure.

Adding to the symbolism, Grand Central’s departure boards were specially programmed to display the kick-off times of the Final in cities across all 48 nations that participated in the FIFA World Cup 2026™. This not only recognised the telling contribution each nation made to the game-changing tournament but illustrates that while the Final begins at one moment in New York New Jersey, the world will experience it together. From Madrid to Buenos Aires, from Tokyo to Rabat, from Toronto to Port-au-Prince, from Auckland to Mexico City, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will connect every nation that took part in the tournament and all of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.