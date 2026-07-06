Gladys Torres, 71, named Houston’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ Unsung Hero

Torres was surprised with a miniature FIFA World Cup™ Trophy by Houston Venue Operations Director, fellow volunteers and the three FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots

After 44 years as a nurse and 25 years as a football player, the Colombian-born Houston resident still has ambitious goals

Gladys Torres is used to giving to others. She cared for patients for 44 years. She has volunteered for decades. She is always prepared to help, her laughter and motivation never far away. For her, it is all about going above and beyond. “I give 300 percent,” she said.

But during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Houston, Texas, the roles were suddenly reversed. Several of her fellow volunteers, Houston’s Venue Operations Director and the three FIFA World Cup 2026™ mascots didn’t pass up the opportunity to make it about her.

They organised a surprise for the 71-year-old in recognition of being named Houston’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Unsung Hero and gave her a miniature FIFA World Cup™ Trophy. For a woman whose life has long been shaped by football, sports and a desire to help others, it was a truly special moment.

It was her turn to experience what she has given so many others over the years: the feeling of being seen and appreciated.

Unsung Hero Gladys Torres dreams of five more FIFA World Cups 03:12

At the FIFA World Cup, she serves on the Guest Operations team at Houston Stadium. For Torres, volunteering is not about being close to the pitch or watching matches. In fact, it doesn’t matter where she is assigned. “You can assign whatever role you like to me, I’ll enjoy it,” she says. “Being a volunteer means helping and giving back.”

Torres knows exactly why that matters so much to her. Thirty-six years ago, she moved from Colombia to Houston. Coming from humble beginnings, she had worked as a cardiac surgery nurse and wanted to build a new life. As she looks back on her journey, her voice is filled with gratitude: “I appreciate where I come from. And I appreciate what I’ve been given.”

A smile at the end of the day

The common thread in Torres’ life is helping others: she worked as a nurse for 44 years, including the last 16 at MD Anderson Cancer Center. She has always held herself to a high standard, going above and beyond is in her DNA. Her goal was remarkably simple: if her patients were smiling at the end of the day, it had been a good day.

The goal was simple, but she was yet to face an additional challenge. The experienced nurse suddenly became a frightened mother. During her first year at MD Anderson, her own son became a cancer patient. “My son was my patient,” she said. “I was in shock. It was one of the greatest tests of my life. All I could think was, ‘No, my son cannot die.’”

Her son survived. Shortly before Gladys retired, her husband was also diagnosed with cancer. He too has beaten it. Today, their family has grown to include four grandchildren.

Gladys knows from experience that life can change in the blink of an eye. Perhaps that is why she radiates a zest for life.

“Why shouldn’t I be happy?” she asked rhetorically, “Every morning I wake up and can say, ‘I’m alive’. We have only a short time on this Earth to do what we want in life. And we can use it to help other people.”

That is exactly what she does at Houston Stadium. She meets people from all over the world and works alongside volunteers from different generations. She says the younger volunteers, in particular, give her energy. Her grandchildren also make sure she keeps up with the times. “You can’t stay behind. You have to keep up,” they tell her. Torres has no intention of falling behind.

Dreams don’t expire

As a young woman, Torres dreamed of a life in sports. But her family had little money, and she was encouraged to pursue a profession that would allow her to provide for herself and her siblings. She became a nurse, but sports continued to be a part of her life.

She played football for 25 years, she competed in five National Senior Games and won two championships. Her old shirts meant so much to her that she couldn’t bring herself to get rid of them. They represent so much sweat, effort and love. So instead of them taking up space in her cupboard, she’s turned them into a quilt.

Unsung Hero Gladys Torres dreams of five more FIFA World Cups Previous 01 / 07 Gladys celebrates with fellow volunteers at Houston Stadium 02 / 07 Gladys Torres poses with a cardboard cutout of the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy at Houston Stadium 03 / 07 Gladys Torres with fellow volunteers at Houston Stadium 04 / 07 Gladys competes in a pickleball tournament. 05 / 07 Gladys Torres proudly holds a FIFA Volunteers 2026 flag 06 / 07 Gladys Torres proudly holds a Colombia flag 07 / 07 Gladys Torres competes in a sporting event Next

Then football took its toll on her hip, and she needed a hip replacement and was faced with yet another challenge. Today, Gladys plays pickleball three times a week – often for three hours at a time – and she regularly cycles 25 kilometres. In 2025, she won a bronze medal for Colombia at an international pickleball tournament in Florida and she has her eye on the 2027 National Senior Games.

And then there is the World Cup. “My goal?” she said. “I want to keep going. I dream of being part of at least five more editions. I want to live to be more than 100 years old. I need to break a record.”

Anyone who listens to Torres soon realises she is not saying that because it sounds good. She really means it.

Perhaps that is why the surprise at Houston Stadium was so meaningful to her. For a moment, the spotlight shone on a woman who had spent her entire life putting others first. Her friends were there. The mascots were there. And suddenly, she was holding a miniature version of the most iconic trophy in football.