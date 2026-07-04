Pioneering project uses football-based learning to build confidence and creativity in the Americas

Part of FIFA Foundation’s global programme to support children worldwide with access to technology and hands-on learning through coding and robotics

Programme demonstrates FIFA’s commitment to skills development, promoted as part of Unite for Education campaign

Ensuring today’s young learners are equipped for tomorrow’s ever-evolving digital world is at the heart of the FIFA Foundation’s Digital Education Programme, which uses football as a powerful gateway to bring technology and hands-on learning to primary school students. Belize was one of the first countries selected to pilot the initiative alongside Bhutan, Mauritania and Paraguay. Across these four countries, the programme is on track to reach over 130,000 youngsters.

In Belize, the programme is equipping more than 10,000 children across 40 schools with digital and life skills through football, and one of the schools enrolled on the programme is the Eden SDA School in Saint Elena. “One of the biggest challenges we face in our community is that we don't have many centres which have readily available computers or tablets for students to use,” explained Ofni Tzul, a teacher at the school. “The FIFA Foundation started a project, working on bringing robotic kits, computers, and projectors, so we can work with students, solving real-world problems.” The youngsters shared their experience of the programme as part of the Unite for Education campaign, running during the round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. It is a reminder of how education changes lives and football’s power to create opportunities for learning through play.

FIFA Foundation’s benchmark Digital Education Programme bears fruit in Belize 02:23

“When I show my work to other people, I feel very honoured because it’s not an opportunity every person gets,” explained Judy, a student at Eden SDA School. Fellow pupil Elisabeth said, “I love these classes. They shape my mind so I understand how the future will be, how technology will work.”

The programme uses the universal appeal of football to help students engage with core curricular subjects: mathematics; social and natural sciences; and language. Through hands-on tools like coding, robotics, and other digital technologies, students learn by doing, developing essential skills such as problem-solving, creativity, collaboration, communication, and confidence alongside their regular classroom learning.