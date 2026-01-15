Final stage of inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ to reach fans worldwide as top-tier broadcasters and platforms unite behind new era for women’s club football

Home straight of first-ever women’s intercontinental club competition to be broadcast globally through powerful mix of free-to-view streaming and premium local broadcasters

DAZN to provide tournament coverage in most territories, with broadcast rights held by Sky Sports in United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland and by CazéTV in Brazil, ensuring unprecedented access to and visibility of women’s club football

Tickets for decisive showdowns in London on Wednesday, 28 January and Sunday, 1 February 2026 available now at FIFA.com/tickets

FIFA has today confirmed a landmark global broadcast offering for the final stage of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™, ensuring that the historic first edition of the tournament will be available to fans around the world through a mix of free-to-view global streaming and top-tier local broadcasters.

In a key step to enhancing accessibility to and the growth of the women’s game, DAZN will live-stream the decisive matches of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ on a free-to-view basis in all territories worldwide, with the exception of the home markets of the semi-finalists and in China PR, reaffirming its shared commitment with FIFA to removing barriers and inspiring new audiences. DAZN has also acquired the rights to show the semi-finals in the United States.

Fans in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will be able to watch the final phase of the tournament on Sky Sports, and Brazil-based supporters can catch all of the action on CazéTV. The national broadcaster in Morocco of all four final-phase matches and in the United States of the third-place play-off and the final will be announced soon.

The final stage of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup will take place in London, with the matches to be contested on Wednesday, 28 January and Sunday, 1 February 2026. The semi-finals will be staged at Brentford Stadium, while Arsenal Stadium will host the third-place play-off and the final, which will determine the first-ever women’s intercontinental club champions.

“With world-class players, iconic clubs and a truly global stage, the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup marks a defining moment for women’s club football. We’re delighted to partner with premium broadcasters who’ll play a vital role in showcasing the final stage of this new tournament – which is visionary, ambitious, impactful and deeply connected to fans and communities everywhere – to the world,” said Jill Ellis, FIFA’s Chief Football Officer.

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup is a pioneering annual competition that brings together the six continental champions in the years between editions of the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup™, creating a continuous global calendar for elite women’s club football. The competition consists of two knockout rounds followed by the four-team final phase.

The final-stage line-up features UEFA Women’s Champions League holders Arsenal Women FC (England), CAF Women’s Champions League winners ASFAR (Morocco), Concacaf champions Gotham FC (United States) and CONMEBOL champions SC Corinthians (Brazil). OFC representatives Auckland United FC of New Zealand and their AFC counterparts, Wuhan Chegu Jiangda WFC of China PR, exited the tournament in Round 1 and Round 2, respectively.

Tickets for the decisive showdowns in London are on sale now, offering fans the chance to witness history and be part of a new era in women’s club football. Supporters are encouraged to secure their seats early via FIFA.com/tickets and join the global celebration as four continental champions collide on the newest international stage in women’s club football.