FIFA World Cup 2026™ set to break historic attendance record as final stadium capacities confirmed

With just one day to go until the first whistle of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA has confirmed the final stadium capacities for all 16 venues that will stage matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

From tomorrow, these iconic stadiums will come alive as millions of fans from across the globe come together to celebrate the beautiful game at the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever staged. Each venue has been prepared to deliver a world-class experience, ensuring that every seat contributes to the electrifying atmosphere that defines football’s greatest stage.

The confirmation of stadium capacities for the event marks the last operational milestone in the countdown to kick-off. Following unprecedented global demand, the tournament’s cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million, set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™, is now firmly on course to be surpassed, reflecting the scale and ambition of the first 48-team edition.

The finalised capacities underline the scale of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will see more teams, more matches and more fans than ever before, setting new benchmarks for attendance and global engagement.

The full list of stadiums and capacities follows below.