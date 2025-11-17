FIFA welcomes German Committee on Sports and Volunteering

FIFA today welcomed a delegation from the German Parliament’s (Bundestag) Committee on Sports and Volunteering to its headquarters, the Home of FIFA in Zurich, for an open and constructive exchange on key issues shaping the global sports landscape. The visit formed part of the committee’s multi-day programme in Switzerland, during which members are holding discussions with major international sports associations and political representatives on current sports policy topics. The meeting at FIFA – the first stop on the delegation’s agenda – highlighted the shared goal of fostering transparent, responsible and sustainable development in football and beyond. The Bundestag delegation was led by Aydan Özoğuz (SPD, Social Democratic Party), Acting Chair of the Committee and Head of Delegation, and included Artur Auernhammer (CDU/CSU, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union), Jens Lehmann (CDU/CSU), Thomas Korell (AfD, Alternative for Germany), Daniel Bettermann (SPD), Tina Winklmann (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Alliance 90/The Greens) and Christian Görke (Die Linke, Left Party). On behalf of FIFA, Heimo Schirgi, FIFA’s Chief Event Operations Officer, provided an update on the preparation and organisation of the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico. He outlined the tournament’s scale, structure and legacy goals, underlining its focus on inclusivity, fan engagement and lasting community impact. Throughout the session, both sides underlined the importance of constructive, open and regular dialogue between political institutions and international sports bodies. The meeting reaffirmed a shared belief in football’s power to unite and inspire across borders.