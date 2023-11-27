FIFA offers welcome and reassurance to IR Iran in productive FIFA World Cup 2026™ meeting in Istanbul

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström led the FIFA delegation during the high-level discussions

IR Iran officials were provided with details on tournament logistics, protocols and more

Meeting also held with Turkish Football Federation leadership

A FIFA delegation led by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström met on Saturday, 16 May with Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) officials in Istanbul, Türkiye, to offer reassurance and support regarding Team Melli’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stressed that IR Iran will be eagerly welcomed in North America during what promises to be the most inclusive sporting event in history. Speaking to FFIRI President Mehdi Taj and his colleagues at Turkish Football Federation (TFF) headquarters, Mr Grafström reiterated FIFA’s position and outlined organisers’ plans to make IR Iran’s FIFA World Cup™ experience as seamless, productive and enjoyable as possible.

“We’ve had an excellent meeting—a constructive meeting together with the Iran FA. I think we’re working closely together and looking very much forward to welcoming them to the FIFA World Cup 2026,” the FIFA Secretary General said. “We’ve had the opportunity to discuss some of the operational matters, like we do with every Member Association. But I’m very happy that we were able to have this positive exchange, and both the Iran FA and FIFA are very happy with the meeting and looking forward to welcoming Team Melli in the USA, Canada and Mexico.”

Mr Taj said, “We had a positive and constructive meeting with FIFA. We discussed our concerns and expressed our joint commitment to ensure the smooth participation of Team Melli at the FIFA World Cup."

IR Iran has qualified for their fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup™ and are scheduled to face New Zealand (15 June, Los Angeles), Belgium (21 June, Los Angeles) and Egypt (26 June, Seattle) next month in the United States, with their team base camp arranged in Tucson.