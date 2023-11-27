FIFA House to debut in New York City during FIFA World Cup 2026™ final week

FIFA is pleased to announce the launch of FIFA House, a new destination experience set to open in New York City from 13–19 July 2026 during the final week of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Located in Bryant Park in the heart of Manhattan, FIFA House will provide a dedicated space for FIFA's partners, legends of the game, executives and guests, creating a unique environment where the global football community and businesses can come together to connect, collaborate and celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 and world’s favourite game. Designed to reflect the scale, prestige and cultural significance of the tournament, which will take place from 11 June to 19 July across 16 unique Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the USA, FIFA House will host a programme of networking opportunities, thought leadership discussions, cultural experiences and special events throughout the final week of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as New York New Jersey welcomes the world for the culmination of the biggest tournament in history. “FIFA House represents an exciting new addition to the FIFA World Cup experience”, said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “Specifically designed to bring together the people who help shape and support the global game — from partners and legends to sporting executives and guests — it will be the place where those behind the FIFA World Cup 2026 come together to celebrate football, share ideas and explore the future of the sport.” Developed in collaboration with The iLUKA Collective, the award-winning global sports marketing agency responsible for the concept, production, and delivery across the experience, FIFA House will combine football, culture, entertainment and business programming within a dedicated venue in Manhattan throughout Final Week. For additional details regarding FIFA House programming, guest experiences and orders please reach out to contact@fifahouse.com.