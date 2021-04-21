FIFA Global Integrity Programme: CONMEBOL workshop resumes with module 2

CONMEBOL’s member associations gathered today virtually for the second module of FIFA’s Global Integrity Programme, which is implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The two-day module will focus on key topics, including establishing an integrity initiative, reporting mechanisms, competition protection, media strategy, cooperation between stakeholders and best practices. Furthermore, with the support of UNODC, it will also see the participation of government officials during the second day, with two dedicated round tables.

The workshop, which started on 8 April, will conclude with the third module on 4-5 May. It follows on from the initial edition of the programme with the AFC’s member associations, which took place in March 2021.

In line with FIFA’s overall vision of making football truly global, as well as its ongoing commitment to protecting and promoting the integrity of the game, the FIFA Global Integrity Programme is designed to improve education and build integrity capacity in all 211 member associations by sharing advanced know-how and resources with integrity officers. It also reflects the UNODC’s objectives of supporting governments and sports organisations in their efforts to safeguard sport from corruption and crime.

Following the CONMEBOL sessions, the programme is due to resume in August 2021 with the participation of Concacaf’s member associations.