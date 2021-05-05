FIFA Global Integrity Programme: CONMEBOL workshop concludes

FIFA today concluded the second series of virtual workshops within its Global Integrity Programme, which is being implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

This edition of the programme saw integrity officers and anti-corruption experts from CONMEBOL’s ten member associations gather for three modules to discuss key matters, including the regulatory framework, prevention and education, and investigations. The sessions also featured dedicated round tables with the participation of government anti-corruption officials from several South American countries.

In line with FIFA’s overall vision of making football truly global, as well as its ongoing commitment to protecting and promoting the integrity of the game, the FIFA Global Integrity Programme is designed to improve education and build integrity capacity within all 211 member associations by sharing advanced know-how and resources with integrity officers. The programme also reflects the UNODC’s objective of supporting governments and sports organisations in their efforts to safeguard sport from corruption and crime.

Following the CONMEBOL sessions, the programme is due to resume in August 2021 with the participation of Concacaf’s member associations.

As part of its ongoing integrity initiatives, FIFA signed a memorandum of understanding with the UNODC in September 2020 to step up their joint cooperation to address the threats posed by crime to sport.