FIFA Foundation supports communities devastated by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka

The disaster has severely impacted communities in Sri Lanka, with effects felt across much of the country

FIFA Foundation providing financial assistance to affected districts in island nation

Organisation working with humanitarian partner to evaluate impact on infrastructure and communities across game

The FIFA Foundation is providing emergency humanitarian support to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka through its Humanitarian Fund. The support is focusing on those whose lives and livelihoods have been disrupted, including young players, coaches and members of the grassroots football community.

Cyclone Ditwah struck South Asia in late November and early December last year, bringing exceptional rainfall that triggered catastrophic flooding and landslides in India and Sri Lanka. The island nation bore the brunt of the tropical storm, with more than 600 confirmed deaths and over 360 people reported missing. As of early December last year, between 800,000 and 1.1 million people had been impacted by the disaster.

In response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, the FIFA Foundation is providing financial support through an international humanitarian partner operating on the ground. This approach ensures that immediate humanitarian needs and livelihood support are prioritised. The assistance involves the provision of emergency shelter, health services, water and sanitation.

“The FIFA Foundation is committed to supporting those most in need when disaster strikes,” said Mauricio Macri, Executive Chairman of the FIFA Foundation. “By partnering with specialised organisations, we ensure that our support reaches football communities efficiently and equitably. Our priority is to address urgent humanitarian requirements while laying the groundwork for potential longer-term recovery support for the local football ecosystem.”

Jaswar Umar, President of the Football Federation of Sri Lanka, commented that, “The impact of Cyclone Ditwah on our communities has been deep, affecting the lives of our young players and the networks that sustain our game. We are grateful for the support of the FIFA Foundation, which is providing vital relief to our football family during this incredibly challenging time.”

The catastrophe has severely affected districts that are home to youth academies and community football initiatives. Training grounds and school pitches have been impacted, and many schools that host sports and youth activities have been repurposed as emergency shelters. The on-field action has been brought to a standstill in the affected areas, with young players unable to represent their clubs and the volunteer networks that sustain the game at local level having come to a halt.

As the recovery efforts continue, FIFA representatives are conducting assessment missions to evaluate the impact on the infrastructure and communities across the game. These assessments will inform potential future support aimed at restoring football activities and rebuilding damaged facilities once the urgent humanitarian needs have been addressed.

The FIFA Foundation Humanitarian Fund is a dedicated mechanism for the provision of timely, life-saving support in the wake of natural and human-made disasters worldwide. The fund enables the FIFA Foundation to respond quickly and appropriately by working with organisations on the ground, reaching vulnerable communities where the needs are most urgent and local capacity is limited.

The fund has been used to support emergency relief efforts in numerous crisis settings, directing resources to help affected populations recover and rebuild in the aftermath of events such as earthquakes and conflicts. The broader aim of the fund is to harness the unifying power of football, not only to promote development and social change, but also to provide essential humanitarian aid when disaster strikes.