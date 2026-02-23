FIFA Foundation steps in to help support communities affected by Hurricane Melissa

FIFA Foundation is providing emergency humanitarian support to communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica

Support is being delivered to clubs, players and communities through Jamaica Football Federation

Initiative focusing on urgent humanitarian needs at community level

Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, the FIFA Foundation is providing essential emergency humanitarian support to communities in the country.

The FIFA Foundation is working in close coordination with the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) to deliver essential aid to clubs, players and communities in the most severely affected parishes of the Caribbean nation.

The category five hurricane caused significant disruption to lives and livelihoods when it struck Jamaica on 28 October last year, with an initial 17-foot storm surge, severe winds and torrential rain leading to landslides and flooding and the resultant severe damage.

Many communities, including those in the domestic football ecosystem, continue to face significant challenges in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Mauricio Macri, Executive Chairman of the FIFA Foundation, stated: “The FIFA Foundation is dedicated to standing alongside the football community during times of natural disaster. Hurricane Melissa has had a profound impact on the lives of many in Jamaica, and by working with the JFF, we aim to provide immediate, practical support to help those affected.”

Relief efforts are being focused on the parishes of Hanover, Manchester, St. Elizabeth, St. James, Trelawny and Westmoreland.

A total of 15 beneficiary clubs have been identified to serve as hubs for distribution, ensuring assistance reaches those in need efficiently and responsibly through trusted local structures.

For many players in Jamaica, participation in football competitions represents a vital source of income. The disruption to on-field action and sponsorship agreements has created significant financial pressure for both clubs and individuals.

To address these urgent needs, the FIFA Foundation has funded the preparation of approximately 1,000 relief packages containing food items, cleaning materials, toiletries and other household necessities, which are being distributed through community venues and established club networks.

Veralton Nembhard, club manager at Montego Bay United, said: “We want to thank the FIFA Foundation and the JFF for the care packages we have received today. Since the hurricane in October, we have lost our home ground and had to relocate. This is one of the most appreciated forms of support our club has received.”

For his part, the President of the JFF, Michael Ricketts, commented: “We are deeply thankful for the solidarity shown by the FIFA Foundation. This support is reaching the very heart of our football family, providing a lifeline to players and staff whose livelihoods were suddenly interrupted. These packages offer more than just essential supplies; they offer hope as we work to rebuild our communities and return to the game we love.”

The FIFA Foundation will continue to monitor the situation alongside the JFF with a view to assessing long-term recovery requirements across the affected football communities. Further support will be informed by ongoing assessments of the needs of those whose lives remain impacted by the storm.

By working through trusted local networks and established partners, the FIFA Foundation ensures that the affected communities receive coordinated assistance that is delivered responsibly. The FIFA Foundation Humanitarian Fund is a dedicated mechanism for the provision of timely, life-saving support in the wake of natural and human-made disasters worldwide.