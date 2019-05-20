FIFA and RFEF team up for eighth International Congress on Football Law

FIFA and the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) are jointly organising the eighth edition of the prestigious International Congress on Football Law.

Taking place on 27 and 28 September at the RFEF’s headquarters in Madrid, the event will feature insight from a host of renowned speakers. These include the Secretary General of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Matthieu Reeb; the CAS arbitrators Michele Bernasconi, Ulrich Haas and Gustavo Abreu; FIFA’s Chief Legal Officer, Emilio García Silvero; and the lawyers Josep Vandellós, Melanie Schärer, Daniel Geey and Nick De Marco.

The congress will explore practical, highly topical matters such as the latest amendments to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, the latest CAS and Swiss Federal Court (TFS) case law, the new CAS Anti-Doping Division, third-party investment and ownership (TPI and TPO), and the legal issues surrounding insolvency in football.

There will also be a round-table session to discuss FIFA’s reforms to the player transfer system.

Registration is now open and will run until 1 September. For more details, please check out the congress brochure.