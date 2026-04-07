FIFA announces Official Partnership with Fanatics Fest NYC ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA will be central to Fanatics Fest 2026 at the Javits Center in New York
Four-day event will coincide with FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final weekend
“By combining sport, culture and entertainment, this partnership reflects our ambition to engage global audiences,” says Heimo Schirgi, FIFA’s Chief Event Operations Officer
Fanatics Fest NYC, the world’s leading sports fan festival bringing together sports, culture, collectibles, live programming and immersive fan experiences, has announced an official partnership with FIFA, confirming a significant, multi-day presence at the 2026 festival taking place between 16 and 19 July at the Javits Center in New York City, New York. Timed to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final weekend, Fanatics Fest’s four-day event will feature FIFA throughout via immersive experiences, football legend appearances, FIFA World Cup™ match viewings, and integrated content moments within its branded activation space, which will be the festival’s largest. The collaboration will bring the energy of the World Cup beyond the stadium, creating a city-wide moment for fans who want to experience more than the match itself. “FIFA is proud to collaborate with Fanatics Fest NYC during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Finals weekend. By combining sport, culture and entertainment, this partnership reflects our ambition to engage global audiences beyond the pitch and to create memorable experiences that resonate with fans around the world,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA’s Chief Event Operations Officer.
FIFA will also play a key role in the festival’s multi-day live competition, Fanatics Games – a high-stakes, cross-sport competition where everyday fans go head-to-head with some of the biggest names in sports for a USD 1 million grand prize. Within the competition, FIFA will activate a football-specific challenge where participants face off in a penalty shoot-out against a “fan goalkeeper” of their choosing. Designed to celebrate competition, culture, and fandom, Fanatics Games brings together a total group of 50 professional athletes, celebrities, creators, and 50 everyday fans in a scored competition that blends athletic performance with an arena-level spectacle. “The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Weekend is bigger than one match – it’s a global cultural moment. Fanatics Fest is built to meet that energy, and FIFA’s presence allows us to create a festival experience that feels connected to the scale, excitement, and global passion surrounding the FIFA World Cup,” said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. Additional details around FIFA-driven experiences and moments will be announced as the festival approaches. Tickets for Fanatics Fest NYC are on sale now at FanaticsFest.com.