FIFA announces Official Partnership with Fanatics Fest NYC ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Fanatics Fest NYC, the world’s leading sports fan festival bringing together sports, culture, collectibles, live programming and immersive fan experiences, has announced an official partnership with FIFA, confirming a significant, multi-day presence at the 2026 festival taking place between 16 and 19 July at the Javits Center in New York City, New York. Timed to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final weekend, Fanatics Fest’s four-day event will feature FIFA throughout via immersive experiences, football legend appearances, FIFA World Cup™ match viewings, and integrated content moments within its branded activation space, which will be the festival’s largest. The collaboration will bring the energy of the World Cup beyond the stadium, creating a city-wide moment for fans who want to experience more than the match itself. “FIFA is proud to collaborate with Fanatics Fest NYC during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Finals weekend. By combining sport, culture and entertainment, this partnership reflects our ambition to engage global audiences beyond the pitch and to create memorable experiences that resonate with fans around the world,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA’s Chief Event Operations Officer.