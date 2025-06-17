Gianni Infantino and Football Association of Indonesia President meet on “historic day” for Asian football

FIFA President and Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) President Erick Thohir sign Host Country Agreement to formally establish FIFA hub in Indonesian capital, Jakarta

FIFA office will be “a hub for Southeast and East Asia”, said Mr Thohir

Gianni Infantino: “We took a significant step forward in establishing FIFA's growing presence in the region. To be global we have to be local”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) President Erick Thohir have signed a Host Country Agreement (HCA) to formally establish a FIFA Hub for Southeast Asia and East Asia. Mr Infantino and Mr Thohir signed a Host City Agreement in November 2023 that set up a FIFA Hub in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. Following the signing of the HCA after the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami, Florida, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Indonesia will now formalise the agreement between the three parties and give it official legal status.

“It was a pleasure, as always, to meet my friend and PSSI President Erick Thohir in Miami today. Indonesia has been making giant strides in football, and I congratulated President Thohir and his team for their excellent work, which resulted in them winning the FIFA Forward Gold Award for Asian FIFA Member Associations,” said the FIFA President. “The launch of the new FIFA Arena earlier this year, the continued developmental work with FIFA Forward as well as the implementation of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme and FIFA Football for Schools stand as testimony to our commitment to football in Indonesia. “It was also a historic day for Indonesian football and the future of football in Southeast Asia and East Asia, as we took a significant step forward in establishing FIFA's growing presence in the region through our Jakarta office. A big thanks to the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and PSSI for your continued spirit of collaboration with FIFA.”

The formal establishment of the FIFA office in Jakarta reinforces FIFA’s presence in Southeast and East Asia where the PSSI have been a driving force behind football’s growth in the region. Thanks to USD 5.4 million in funding from the FIFA Forward Programme, the PSSI National Training Centre has been built and FIFA’s support also encouraged the Indonesian government to provide additional funding. The project, which will service the needs of the country’s elite teams, has also earned the PSSI one of the first FIFA Forward Gold Awards for FIFA’s Asian Member Associations, recognising their use of FIFA Forward funding to develop football infrastructure.