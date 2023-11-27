Eduardo Granados has been recognised as Guadalajara’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ Unsung Hero, linking his current role to the historic 1986 tournament

After a back condition at 15 ended his dream of becoming a professional footballer, volunteering was the perfect way to channel his passion

The Mexican still proudly keeps his official accreditation from 40 years ago after an unforgettable tournament where he met Pelé and Rivellino

When the players take to the pitch before every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match, the spotlight immediately falls on the main spectacle: the flags unfurl, the national anthems resound around the stadium and anticipation hangs in the air. Behind every pre-match ceremony, every smoothly managed entrance and every helping hand in the stands, however, is a dedicated team whose enthusiasm ensures that supporters enjoy an unforgettable experience. They are the unquestionable heartbeat of the tournament.

Staging the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history would not be possible without volunteers who generously give their time, energy and passion. Among the thousands welcoming the world in Guadalajara, Mexico, Eduardo Granados’ story stands out as a remarkable bridge between the country’s glorious footballing past and the vibrant present of the global game.

Eduardo Granados: the FIFA World Cup 2026 volunteer connecting Mexico 1986 with today 02:53

Granados’ love affair with the beautiful game began in childhood. Like so many young Mexicans, he dreamed of playing professionally and representing his country. Unfortunately, his ambitions were cut short at the age of 15 when a back condition brought those aspirations to an abrupt end.

Many people would have walked away from the game after such a devastating blow. Granados, however, transformed that childhood disappointment into a lifelong commitment to service. “I had that frustration as a kid because I couldn’t become a professional player,” he explained.

“I wanted to find another way to be involved and experience the atmosphere of the World Cup.” That unwavering passion inspired him to volunteer at the 1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico™, which shaped his youth and gave him memories he still treasures four decades later. During the competition, Granados was fortunate enough to meet some of football’s household names from yesteryear. “I was incredibly lucky to meet and hug [Brazil’s 1970 FIFA World Cup Mexico™ winners] Pelé and Rivellino. It was just fantastic,” he says, his eyes lighting up with nostalgia.

As a tangible reminder of that unforgettable experience, Granados still cherishes the accreditation badge he received in 1986. “I kept the badge they gave us 40 years ago. Every now and then, I take it out, look at it, remember those days and it makes me feel emotional all over again,” he says while holding the historic pass that identified him as part of the support, interpretation and translation team at that iconic tournament.

Today, wearing the same bright green volunteer uniform at the 2026 edition, his reasons for volunteering are different. While he was captivated by the chance to be close to football’s biggest stars as a young man, his mission four decades later is rooted in civic pride and cultural diplomacy. Granados believes that volunteering offers the perfect opportunity to showcase his region’s true spirit.

“Forty years ago, I had very different reasons for becoming a volunteer than I do now at this World Cup,” he reflected. “One of my reasons this time is to show the world that Mexico, especially Guadalajara, is welcoming. There’s peace here. We’re a friendly country.”

This year, Granados’ responsibilities are at the very heart of the action inside the stadium. He helps manage access points and assists thousands of local and international supporters filling the stands. His role is particularly valuable when helping people with disabilities or reduced mobility, ensuring that they can enjoy the world’s greatest football celebration comfortably and with dignity.

His warmth is evident in every interaction with supporters. “Ah, OK, you’ll need to head up here. Is everything OK?” he says with a constant smile, as he points fans towards stadium ramps, sharing his infectious excitement with everyone he meets.

For this veteran volunteer, supporting his country’s national team at the global showpiece still brings the same excitement that he felt as a child. For Granados, football is about far more than the final score. “Watching Mexico play is impossible to put into words. You start enjoying it before kick-off,” he said emphatically. “You get totally into it – it’s about more than just the team. It’s about the players on the pitch who are representing your country. That’s what watching them is all about.”

As he reflects on being part of another historic global bonanza, Granados cannot hide his gratitude for the chance to once again play a role on football’s greatest stage. “I’m grateful to FIFA for giving me another opportunity to experience a World Cup. Thank you, FIFA,” he said emotionally.