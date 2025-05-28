FIFA Diploma in Club Management participants gain valuable insight into Brazilian football

Participants visited five clubs and the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) headquarters
Participants in the FIFA Diploma of Club Management and FIFA Players Executive Programme have spent one week visiting clubs and institutions in Brazil, learning about the game in one of the most vibrant and successful football nations, as part of the programme which aims to help raise the standards of club football worldwide. The tour included visits to the homes of five Brazilian clubs – CR Flamengo, Fluminense FC, SE Palmeiras, Santos FC and São Paulo FC – plus the headquarters of the Paulista Football Federation (FPF), which organises football in São Paulo state, with discussions led by club presidents and federation leaders. FIFA also hosted a full-day workshop at the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, bringing together around 50 participants – including senior club executives and former international players – for sessions on best practices in club management. Mauro Silva, a FIFA World Cup™ winner at USA 1994, was among the participants. Brazilian players such as Alexandre Pato, Lucas Leiva - both retired - and Fernandinho took part in a panel on transitioning from playing careers to leadership roles in clubs.
FIFA Diploma in Club Management and and FIFA Players Executive Programme participants gain valuable insight into Brazilian football
Alexandre Pato, Marcos Motta, Fernandinho and Lucas Leiva
Participants in the FIFA Diploma of Club Management have spent one week visiting clubs and institutions in Brazil
“Hosting the FIFA Diploma in Club Management in Brazil is especially meaningful, as the country represents one of the most influential markets in global football," said FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations and Development, Ornella Bellia. "We firmly believe in the power of club football as a catalyst for strengthening the entire ecosystem of the game. Sharing knowledge with clubs from Brazil and around the world enables mutual learning and collective growth. There are exceptional clubs in Brazil, and this exchange allows us all to benefit from each other's experiences. "We believe that to truly elevate club football – and football globally – we must come together as a community and as an industry. While we are competitors on the pitch, off the pitch we need to collaborate and work toward a shared vision. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and if we remain united, we can raise the game together. Football has the power to connect people, and our mission is to harness that power for the greater good." Currently in its third edition, the FIFA Diploma in Club Management is the leading knowledge-sharing and networking platform for senior club executives in professional football, covering every key area of modern club management.
It brings together a variety of influential figures from around the globe to analyse and share their experiences, with a focus on the latest trends in club operations, stadium management, finance, marketing, communications, sporting strategy, youth academies, governance, legal matters, and leadership and negotiation skills. It is aimed at current club executives, former international players and coaches currently working for a club in a managerial position, and is designed to provide them with the practical skills and foresight they will need to remain one step ahead. Participants acquire the confidence, skills and knowledge needed to drive their club forward and to help FIFA elevate the professionalism of the global game.