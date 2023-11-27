FIFA unveils exciting programming details at debut FIFA House in New York City during FIFA World Cup 2026™ final week

FIFA destination overlooking Bryant Park to host football, business, culture and entertainment at the culmination of the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history

Four-day programme to feature FIFA Legends, global brands, cultural influencers, live music in collaboration with the Grammys, thought leadership discussions and landmark celebrations

FIFA World Cup Trophy on display daily, with FIFA World Cup™ final watchalong experience for invited guests

FIFA is pleased to unveil exciting new programming details for FIFA House, a new destination experience set to take place in New York City from Thursday, 16 to Sunday, 19 July 2026 during the final days of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Located in the heart of Manhattan overlooking Bryant Park, FIFA House will serve as the epicentre of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final week, bringing together FIFA Legends, global brands, industry leaders, cultural influencers and distinguished guests in a carefully curated environment where football, business, culture and entertainment converge.

Designed to reflect the scale, prestige and cultural significance of the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA House will offer world-class hospitality, inspiring conversations, live performances and landmark celebrations at the defining moment of the tournament. Intentionally curated and limited in capacity, the invitation-only experience will provide a unique setting for networking, collaboration and celebration as New York New Jersey welcomes the world for the FIFA World Cup™ final on 19 July 2026.

Developed in collaboration with The iLUKA Collective, the award-winning global sports marketing agency responsible for the concept, production and delivery of the experience, FIFA House will feature three floors of immersive programming and hospitality experiences, including:

Opening and closing parties featuring headline music acts, celebrated DJs and FIFA World Cup™ winners

FIFA Unplugged , a live music series curated in collaboration with the Grammys, showcasing emerging talent, global artists and local DJ performances

A full-service FIFA House Lounge with premium hospitality and open-bar experiences for guests, clients and teams

FIFA Legends meet-and-greet opportunities with some of the biggest stars of the game

An exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 final watchalong party for invited guests

A FIFA Museum showcase featuring historic memorabilia, football-inspired art exhibitions and personalised kit creation experiences

FIFA Talks , a platform for keynote speakers, panels and discussions featuring influential voices from football, business and culture

Daily appearances of the FIFA World Cup Trophy from 20:00 to 22:00