A generation later, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ provides full-circle moments for Dallas volunteers and fans

Thirty-two years after hosting 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™ matches at the Cotton Bowl, North Texas welcomes the world again at spectacular Dallas Stadium

The tournament’s return has attracted locals who took part in 1994 and are eager to relive – and share – the magic of the FIFA World Cup™

“I think it's just brought everybody together. It's about unity and community,” said 1994 Dallas Venue Press Officer Chalese Connors

It has been more than three decades since Branco’s inch-perfect free kick decided a classic quarter-final between Brazil and the Netherlands and punctuated the venerable Cotton Bowl’s memorable run as a 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™ venue. A lot has changed in Dallas – and for football in the United States – since then. The blossoming city which anchors the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has seen its population double since the early 1990s to more than 8 million. The global game has flourished in North Texas as well. Youth, amateur and professional clubs are thriving, and several members of the US team that has impressed at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ have ties to Major League Soccer side FC Dallas, which launched in the afterglow of the 1994 tournament.

“Dallas has just expanded and grown, and the international communities have grown here, and the soccer community has grown here,” said Cecilia Nipp, an educator who was a media operations volunteer during the 1994 FIFA World Cup and has returned to help out at Dallas’ FIFA Fan Festival™ in Fair Park.

“I never dreamed I'd get the chance to volunteer again,” she added. “That was such a special event in my life, and when I heard that Dallas was applying to be a Host City, I knew that I wanted to be involved somehow. It's amazing to be able to kind of come full circle.” What has not changed in 32 years is the FIFA World Cup’s unique capacity to transform those who experience it – or, as Nipp said, those who play their part in “something so much greater than me”. The long-term impact of that legendary 1994 tournament is evident not only in football’s expansion across Dallas and the US, but in the words and emotions of people like Nipp. She was one of several North Texans who were inspired by 1994 and then jumped at the chance to relive the magic of the FIFA World Cup this summer. The Cotton Bowl, which opened in 1930, staged six FIFA World Cup matches in 1994. The spacious, spectacular and state-of-the-art Dallas Stadium, located about 30 kilometres to the west, opened in 2009 and has already hosted seven FIFA World Cup 2026 games, with two still to go: the mouthwatering Portugal-Spain round of 16 contest on 6 July, and then a semi-final eight days later.

Chalese Connors was awed by the difference between the venues when she recently toured Dallas Stadium. Now a director at a nearby university, Connors started her career in media and during the 1994 FIFA World Cup, she was the Venue Press Officer at the Cotton Bowl. She was proud to be one of two female Press Officers during the groundbreaking tournament. “I was invited by the Venue Media Manager, Israel Morales, to come out and get a little behind-the-scenes tour of what's going on here at Dallas Stadium, and to see the differences between 1994 and 2026,” Connors said. “It's been a privilege to be able to walk around and see all the places that the media have access to, and really kind of get a full scope of what's going on at this gorgeous venue.” Among the innovations that impressed Connors were the enhanced post-match media access, like the “Super Flash” interview position, and the FIFA Interpreting app used during press conferences. But those were specific to her former job. What really took her breath away was the growth of the game and the FIFA World Cup overall, and how the region has been bound together by the unparalleled excitement of the largest, most diverse football tournament in history.

“In ’94 we planted the seeds, I believe, and soccer really took off – MLS, etc., and just the growth here in North Texas has just been amazing. And now to see all of that paying off 32 years later, and to have us welcoming the world…,” Connors said. “No matter where I've gone, if it's to the store, down the hall from my office or wherever, when there's a game on, someone has it on, and we're all watching together. That’s been the most important thing. I think it's just brought everybody together. It's about unity and community, and we could all talk about it the next day,” she added. “We're all talking the same language.” For volunteer Eunice Doehring, the lasting legacy and power of the FIFA World Cup lies in its ability to connect people from down the hall or across the planet. In 1994, she was working in accreditation and access control at the Cotton Bowl. She met Albert II, Prince of Monaco while stationed at the VIP elevator, and still keeps in close contact with her former manager. Three decades later, Doehring is welcoming visitors from far and wide as a Host City Ambassador at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“It’s fun to meet the fans as they're coming in, and they're just so excited when they land, and then helping them get to where they need to be. That's rewarding,” she said. “I even went to the Fan Festival, and I interacted with some Japanese, with some Croatians, some Argentinians. Even in the grocery store, I see them wearing their jerseys and I go up to them and welcome them here and (ask) if they have any questions. It’s just fun to see different people from other countries.” The bridges built by the FIFA World Cup can unite cities and span oceans. But they also enhance more intimate, personal connections. The legacy of the 1994 tournament is now generational, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 is giving parents the chance to share impactful full-circle moments with children who may be experiencing the event for the first time. Local fan John Julian Martinez has vivid memories of attending the Germany v Korea Republic match at the Cotton Bowl in 1994. He recalls the reigning champions’ strong start (including Jürgen Klinsmann’s first-half brace), and then a stirring second-half fightback by the Koreans that tilted the sympathy of the Cotton Bowl crowd toward the underdogs.

“It was new here,” Martinez said, “but 1994 brought more awareness to the sport for sure.” Now Martinez is able to enjoy the FIFA World Cup with his son, Dominic, who joined him at the Fair Park Fan Festival. John Julian said he is a former goalkeeper. So the excitement surrounding the ongoing tournament and his son’s interest in watching the matches together has provided a rewarding opportunity to discuss the intricacies of the game.