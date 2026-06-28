One of Tahith Chong’s middle names is Djorkaef in honour of French FIFA World Cup winner, Youri Djorkaeff

Chong was the only member of Curaçao’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ team born on the island, but he has heritage (and a haircut) which has attracted attention across the globe

The smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup™, Curaçao scored their first goal and earned their first point before bowing out after the group stage

He may have been the only member of Curaçao’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ squad to have been born on the Caribbean island, but midfielder Tahith Chong – or Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong in full – attracted considerable attention during the Blue Wave’s group stage run for how thoroughly he embodies the diversity, scope and heritage of the global game.

Chong was born in Willemstad, Curaçao, the great grandson of a Chinese immigrant who arrived in the 1940s. Chong moved to the Netherlands as a child, developed at Feyenoord and Manchester United FC, and represented the Oranje from the U-15 until U-21 levels. He has played professionally in England, Germany and Belgium.

Curaçao’s Tahith Chong and France legend Youri Djorkaeff enjoy unique FIFA World Cup moment 01:37

In addition, Chong’s distinctive haircut has drawn numerous comparisons to Colombian icon Carlos Valderrama, while one of his middle names is a reference to a certain famous Frenchman. Chong has almost the whole world covered.

“Obviously my dad is a big football fan. He was a big (Youri) Djorkaeff fan, so the name came from there,” Chong explained.

After starting for Curaçao in all three of their FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and helping the island nation make history as the smallest country by area and population to qualify and participate, Chong enjoyed one final, full-circle moment that put a fun capstone on his experience: he met his namesake.

Chong and FIFA’s Senior Football Advisor Youri Djorkaeff spent a few moments together in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, following Curaçao’s loss to Côte d’Ivoire in their final Group E game. The 1998 FIFA World Cup France™ winner presented Chong with a jersey. It was a one-of-a-kind moment made possible only by the bright spotlight and unifying power of the FIFA World Cup™.

“It's amazing to meet him. Thank you guys as well for making it happen. I think my dad will be jumping up in the stands right now if he's seen this. It's an honour to meet him,” said Chong, who decided last year to represent Curaçao at the senior level. “I think my dad will not stop talking about it. He's mentioned it multiple times at home, what a wonderful player he was as well. So, I really appreciate that he’s done that.”

The pleasure was Djorkaeff’s.

“I [brought] a shirt for him, and I will give it to him as a present. And just enjoy and play well, and he had this Djorkaeff touch,” the Frenchman said.

“I would love to have his left boot! But it’s an honour for me, and you know, it’s very special when someone (is) called the same name, because the father and the family was (a) fan of me. But he played super well, and all the team played well.”

Although eliminated after two defeats and one draw, Curaçao were more than a curiosity at their first FIFA World Cup. They scored a goal against mighty Germany, drawing level during the first half of their encounter in Houston, Texas, through an outstanding strike from Livano Comenencia. The Blue Wave then secured their first FIFA World Cup point, holding Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in Kansas City, Missouri, with a headline-grabbing performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room.

“I was very surprised about Curaçao. The smallest country performing at the (FIFA) World Cup, but what a team,” Djorkaeff said following the match in Philadelphia.

“What I really love is they’re all technical, you know? We’re missing something in Europe sometimes. We are too [predictable]. These guys, they know how to dribble, and this was a very nice game,” he continued. “And we learn a lot, they learn a lot, and they show something unique in football, in soccer, whatever the name is, (and) it’s (that) everything can happen. Everything can happen. Everything can happen. If you truly believe, you can be here at the (FIFA) World Cup.”

It was that sort of flair from France that inspired Chong’s father.

“I think my dad has shown me some clips before, obviously, like I said before, dad was a big fan and that's how I grew up seeing clips of him as well,” Chong said of Djorkaeff.