Players from 33 different countries with teams representing six nations and three confederations are through to the last eight

Three countries that have yet to feature at a FIFA World Cup™ will be represented in the quarter-finals as the most inclusive club tournament ever unites the world

Eight FIFA World Cup winners are still in contention to lift the iconic new trophy on 13 July

Players from 33 different countries with a combined population of billions still have a chance to be crowned the first true club world champions while the tournament’s total attendance has passed the two million mark as the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ heads into the quarter-finals.

Fans from 72 countries have already seen at least one of their compatriots feature at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and players of 39 different nationalities have scored a goal. At the quarter-final stage of a FIFA World Cup™ only eight countries can dream of lifting the trophy.

However, with clubs representing three confederations vying to be the first to take home the new FIFA Club World Cup™ trophy, millions of fans around the world still have the hope one of their own will be part of football history in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on 13 July.

Brazil, which has two clubs in the last eight, is the best-represented country with 56 players remaining in the most inclusive club competition ever, followed by Germany (31), which also has two clubs in the quarter-finals. One of them, Borussia Dortmund, had Serhou Guirassy’s goals to thank for their Round of 16 win against CF Monterrey, which was the game that took the tournament’s total attendance to 2,009,825 at an average of 35,890 fans per game across the 56 matches played.

Dortmund’s Guinea international striker represents one of three countries, along with Georgia (Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia) and Venezuela (Fluminense’s Yeferson Soteldo), which are yet to feature at a FIFA World Cup, but could still have a club world champion.

Seven players from three countries, Argentina, France and Germany, and former Spain international midfielder Xabi Alonso, who now coaches Real Madrid C. F., have the opportunity to add a FIFA Club World Cup winner’s medal to their FIFA World Cup triumph with their country.

They head into quarter-final games that will be played in Atlanta, New York New Jersey and Philadelphia as well as Orlando. The Florida venue staged Al Hilal’s stunning 4-3 extra-time win against Manchester City that makes the Saudi Arabian giants Asia’s quarter-final representative and one of five teams still unbeaten alongside Fluminense, Palmeiras, Dortmund and Madrid.