Monterrey supporter gets family photo “of a lifetime” as FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ celebrates two millionth fan

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ is generating unmistakable momentum on the pitch and in the stands as it moves through the knockout rounds and on Tuesday 1 July, the inaugural 32-team championship hit another historic milestone: its two millionth fan. The tournament’s enthralling round of 16 concluded at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as CF Monterrey and Borussia Dortmund played for a spot in the quarter-finals, and it was an especially meaningful evening for Rayados supporter Francisco Mendoza. What promised to be a memorable night out with his wife, Paola, and daughters, Megan and Erika, became even more momentous when Francisco was identified as the inclusive tournament’s two millionth fan. Now Atlanta residents, the Mendozas were greeted by Mexican football icon Luis Hernández. El Matador, Mexico’s all-time leading FIFA World Cup™ goalscorer (alongside Javier Hernández) who played for Monterrey early in his legendary career, took a pre-match photo with the family as the teams warmed up just metres away. “I’m still shaking. That was an experience I will never forget,” said Francisco. “My family have only just been able to join me in Atlanta, and this is our first game together as a family – so this is now a memory we will have together for a lifetime. I will get that photograph framed immediately. Thank you to FIFA for making this moment happen.” It really is the fans who have been making it happen throughout the FIFA Club World Cup, which brought 32 elite teams to 11 U.S. Host Cities for a month of unforgettable competition. With more than two million fans passing through the gates of 12 spectacular stadiums, an average of more than 35,000 per match reveals the extent to which the new FIFA Club World Cup has captured the collective imagination.