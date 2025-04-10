Additional top tickets for all matches of groundbreaking FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ now on sale

Tickets for all 63 matches, including sought-after lower-tier seats, available on FIFA.com/tickets for fans from across the world

Competitive match action across 12 venues will eventually see the only official FIFA club world champions crowned on 13 July

Fans from over 130 countries have already booked their place for the new FIFA Club World Cup

As excitement mounts ahead of the groundbreaking FIFA Club World Cup™, FIFA has released new tickets for all matches of the landmark competition that will see 32 of the top teams on the planet compete for the tantalising title of club world champions. The additional tickets, which are available via the official platform FIFA.com/tickets, include sought-after lower-tier seats for the 63 fixtures of this summer’s football blockbuster. It is a great opportunity for fans to experience a unique atmosphere and see some of the best players from all corners of the world in action in their quest to reach the final and lift the iconic trophy.

This fantastic chance to be part of football history follows on from the release of ticket packages, a set of exclusive bundles that provide fans guaranteed access to FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Ticket Packs can be exclusively purchased on FIFA.com/tickets and will be on offer for 18 more days or while supplies last.

The top three players from The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2024 vote – Vinícius Júnior, Rodri and Jude Bellingham – are expected to be there, together with other global stars including Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Jamal Musiala, Cole Palmer, Joshua Kimmich, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rüdiger, Lautaro Martínez, Ederson, Antoine Griezmann and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Per current squads, it is expected that players from 86 different nations will compete in the 32-club tournament, a number that exceeds the combined number of countries to feature in the FIFA World Cup finals since 1930. In this respect, the FIFA Club World Cup’s strong international appeal has seen supporters from over 130 countries book their ticket to the competition. The top 10 countries per ticket sales are the United States, followed by a truly global collection of passionate club fans from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, Japan and Spain.

The biggest, most inclusive global club competition ever

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations, with the action set to kick off at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 14 June. A total of 63 matches will take place across 11 cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, DC – culminating in what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July, when the FIFA club world champions will be crowned.