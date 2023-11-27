FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström holds development talks in China PR

FIFA’s Secretary General Mattias Grafström and Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger hold high-level discussions in Beijing, China PR

FIFA delegation meets Vice Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China PR Zhang Jiasheng and Chinese Football Association President Song Kai

Parties agree on enhanced collaboration to move game forward in China PR and tour CFA National Youth Academy

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger have met Chinese government and Chinese Football Association (CFA) officials for high-level talks on cooperation in the capital, Beijing. Building on the visit of FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Shanghai in October 2024 and that of FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis earlier this month, Mr Grafström and Mr Wenger held talks with Vice Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China PR, Zhang Jiasheng, and the CFA President, Song Kai, and focused on the next steps to develop the game across the country.

“We held really fruitful discussions with Vice Minister Zhang and President Song, who both share FIFA’s determination to develop the beautiful game in this beautiful country,” explained Mr Grafström. “There is so much potential to be unlocked across China PR, and they have such an important role to play within the region and as a FIFA member. With the vision and the energy from both CFA and the government to do that, I am sure – with FIFA’s support – we will achieve that goal.”

The two sides held discussions on deepening cooperation between the CFA and FIFA based on a five-point plan that embraces a range of areas from talent development and women’s football to refereeing and communications, to hosting of FIFA Competitions. The FIFA delegation also toured the CFA National Youth Academy where they observed a tactical training session by the U-14 boys’ national team and received detailed briefings on the academy’s talent identification frameworks and the applications of smart technology.