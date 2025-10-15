Mendes and the Blue Sharks jump into the deep end

Cabo Verde have booked a place at their first-ever FIFA World Cup™

FIFA Series 2026 is part of their preparations

FIFA's Forward Programme has backed key projects across the island nation

Almost two years ago to the day, Cabo Verde competed in the pilot edition of the FIFA Series™. The event marked the start of the team's run-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The Blue Sharks, having never previously come up against a Concacaf side, went on to defeat Guyana and then Equatorial Guinea. The real impact these two victories had in shaping Cabo Verde's future success is difficult to gauge in retrospect, but they naturally gained confidence and experience in the process. Two years later, the FIFA Series 2026 is no longer used to determine eligibility for the World Cup qualifiers, but rather to prepare for the World Cup finals.

“I will definitely cherish fond memories of the FIFA Series in Saudi Arabia, the entire World Cup qualifying campaign, especially the outcome and the sheer joy that came with it. The whole qualifying campaign was the best footballing experience of my life. Giving an entire nation something to cheer about is a feeling like no other,” explained captain Ryan Mendes to Inside FIFA. “But we’ve got to see this as the first step and carry on making sure we’re ready for the big day.”

Cabo Verde celebrate historic FIFA World Cup™ qualification 01:55

This is the mindset behind Cabo Verde’s approach to the FIFA Series 2026. Mendes and company played Chile on 27 March in New Zealand (4:2), before taking on Finland three days later. Their first two matches in the World Cup will pit them against South American and European opposition, namely Spain on 15 June and Uruguay on 22 June.

“These are two more crucial games as part of our preparations. It will also give us the chance to bring in a few new faces. Both are top-level fixtures, forcing us to stay focused and maintain a high standard, but also to keep working to strengthen our team ahead of the World Cup,” said the Kocaelispor (Türkiye) winger.

Mendes mentions two words constantly, “World Cup”, obsessed with the prospect. It is hardly surprising considering that Cabo Verde will be participating in this global spectacle for the first time in its history, in just under 100 days’ time. “I’ve been dreaming about it since the day we qualified. Obviously, the closer the big day gets, the more excited we all become. I'm trying to keep as calm as possible and, more importantly, to stay fit.”

Now 36, having spent nearly 20 years at the highest level, this is a perfectly reasonable concern. Mendes was first called up to the national team in 2010 and is now the most capped player (94) in the history of the Cabo Verdean international football, as well as their all-time leading goalscorer (22). He knows better than anyone just how challenging the road to this World Cup has been for this remote archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.

“It is by far our greatest achievement,” he explained. “It's a childhood dream come true for me. As captain and ‘old-timer’, I’m obviously very proud of what we’ve already achieved. We feel like we've achieved something. This success is the reward for many years of hard work by the whole team, all the staff, the national association and the entire country.”

Beyond the Blue Sharks’ exploits on the pitch, there have been major investments in developing football in Cabo Verde. Through the FIFA Forward programme, FIFA has also helped the country along the way. This funding has been particularly beneficial in supporting the national team's daily operations. In addition, building artificial pitches in Santa Cruz on Santiago Island has given local teams a boost and offered young players increased opportunities to get involved in the game.

“We're acutely aware of the impact of this support. We appreciate how important support like this is. Not only does it help develop football, but I believe it gives a real push to all sports in Cabo Verde,” said Ryan Mendes. “Cabo Verde has a wealth of talent across many sports, which is being put to good use, as shown by the team’s qualification for the World Cup!”