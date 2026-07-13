Boston’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ boom leaves city’s economic future bright

Almost 450,000 fans attend Boston Stadium’s seven FIFA World Cup 2026™ games as tournament boosts local economy

Massive influx of fans sees Boston’s restaurants and bars experience a significant increase in spending

“We’re just going to continue to see really good things come from this FIFA World Cup™ experience,” says Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey as American city’s hospitality leaves a lasting impression on visitors

The spectacular economic impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on Boston, Massachusetts will be felt years after the tournament comes to an end, leading figures in the American city have said. Boston’s active role as one of the tournament’s 16 Host Cities ended with France’s 2-0 quarter-final defeat of Morocco, which was the last of seven matches staged there. A combined total of 447,283 fans attended those games with thousands more coming to the Massachusetts capital to enjoy the unique FIFA World Cup™ atmosphere, ploughing millions of dollars into the local economy and developing a bond that will extend well beyond the final on 19 July.

“There was so much warmth, there was so much joy, and I think that you saw more business in those places as well, and I think you’ll see even more business here,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. “People are going to want to come back to Massachusetts, maybe not to go to Boston Stadium and Foxborough, but to go to Cape Cod and see our incredible beaches and ocean, for example. So, I think we’re just going to continue to see really good things come from this FIFA World Cup experience.” “It’s been an amazing success for the city and for the future of the city, of people seeing Boston that may never have thought about coming to Boston,” added Aidan McGee, partner in The Dubliner pub in the city centre. “They would have come here just because their team was playing. Maybe they would never have thought about coming to Boston, so that’s the biggest plus. We are going to see business from this maybe 10 years down the line.”

Boston’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ boom leaves city’s economic future bright 02:48

While the future may well be bright for Boston’s economy and that of the surrounding area, the recent past has been blindingly so. Hotel performance across Greater Boston continued to strengthen throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, with June data highlighting the tournament's significant impact on the region's hospitality sector. Preliminary data supplied by Meet Boston for the period from 12-27 June shows an Average Daily Rate (ADR) of USD 410.44 and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) of USD 357.36. Compared with the same period in 2025, this represents increases of 20.7% and 20.3% respectively across Greater Boston.

The economic benefits extended beyond the city itself, with RevPAR across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts rising by 13.3% year on year during the same period. Hotel occupancy in Greater Boston remained strong at approximately 87%, matching 2025 levels despite significantly higher room rates, with occupancy exceeding 90% on several days during the tournament. Performance was even stronger on FIFA World Cup match days. ADR reached USD 445.45, an increase of 26.8% compared with 2025, while RevPAR climbed to USD 405.50, up 28.3% year on year. Meet Boston's "match window" analysis, which measures hotel performance across the day before, the day of and the day after each fixture, also demonstrated substantial gains. The France v Norway match generated almost 40% year-on-year RevPAR growth, while Scotland v Morocco delivered growth approaching 30%.

The tournament also delivered a major boost to Boston's food and beverage sector. According to payment platform Square, consumer spending at bars and restaurants in Boston increased by more than in any other FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City during the opening two weeks of the tournament. “It’s really hard to summarise it, but after two-and-a-half years of planning, having expectations of an incredible experience, the entire reality has totally outperformed anything we thought,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place, the large commercial precinct in Foxborough adjacent to Boston Stadium and an hour’s drive from the city centre. “If we could do the FIFA World Cup every year, it would be exactly what any economic development programme would want. But we’re just so fortunate because it’s not just the folks that are here on matchday, it’s the non-matchday. They’re in the community. They’re at the hotels. With the 15 or 18 hotels in a radius around here, they’re all benefiting from this. And certainly our hotels on property are completely booked out and it’s just been an incredible month.”

Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston, added: “[Hotels] had a growth in occupancy, but more significantly they had a growth in overall revenue, which has been a big boost for the community and for them. And obviously, it helps the entire commonwealth, when you think about the tax revenues generated from hotel stays etc. As far as restaurants and bars go, some of the reports back are just extraordinary – best month in our history, four times growth over previous year, 30% up over the previous year and people are just having fun.” Though visiting support from the 10 different countries that played at Boston Stadium all added their own touch to the tournament, it is the huge wave of Tartan Army Scotland fans – who saw their team play twice at the venue – that made the biggest impression, culturally and economically.

“The most memorable moment was the first game here in Foxborough, because nobody knew what to expect, and that was the game with the Scottish, when they came to Boston, and it was just a complete takeover, in the most positive way,” explained Adam Vargulish, manager at The Harp in Patriot Place. “I can tell you that it was just a lot of fun and excitement, that the Scottish people were happy to be here, they treated my staff well. It felt like just one big celebration.” “They put cones on everything and, in fact, I think they’re sending me a commemorative cone as we speak, which I will give a proper place right here in the State House, in their honour. I took out an ad in a Scottish paper, thanking them for the joy they brought to us, and they took an ad out thanking Massachusetts for the experience we showed them,” said Governor Healey, who is already working on strengthening the connection between Boston and Scotland. “I’ve talked to the First Minister of Scotland [John Swinney]. We’re going to do some trade missions, we’re going to talk about economic development and investment. I already know so many people from Massachusetts who are booking tickets to Scotland now, because they want to go visit Scotland.”

The influx of visitors from afar has also given Bostonians a new perspective on their own city with the world’s biggest football tournament bringing together its patchwork of cosmopolitan communities as well as uniting the world. “We have particular populations here: a huge Haitian population; a huge Cape Verdean population; we have a Moroccan population; we have a big Ghanaian population. And so, to see these communities be able to celebrate their home countries in the way that they did was fantastic,” explained Governor Healey, who invited Haitian star Frantzdy Pierrot to the State House, and hosted the President of Cabo Verde, José Maria Neves. “And to see people in the streets, in our neighbourhoods, in our communities with these big watch parties for their national team was just so, so exciting, and that’s what we want to see.”