Named Unsung Hero of Boston, Gary Newell was rewarded for his commitment during this edition of the FIFA World Cup™ and beyond

A local football coach and volunteer at FIFA World Cup 2026™, Newell has always preferred to give than receive

England star Jude Bellingham sent him a surprise message to thank him for his commitment

The goalscorers are often those who attract the spotlight, their names flashing up on the scoreboard and their goals forever in people’s memories. But behind almost every great goal is often another architect: the one who saw the space, found a solution and provided the assist. They are often the unsung heroes that make the goal possible in the first place.

Gary Newell is someone who prefers to give than to receive. He is one of those people who helps others shine. Born and bred in Cape Elizabeth in Maine, the football enthusiast has devoted his life to helping others: as a coach, a volunteer and a pillar of his community. He has always considered football a powerful teaching tool.

He has always considered football a powerful teaching tool, and his vision of the game has shaped several generations of young players. For years, Gary coached school and local teams, often as a volunteer and regularly going above and beyond his responsibilities by giving extra training, devoting time to others and being a constant presence. These are the kind of contributions that never appear in statistics but have the power to change lives.

Bellingham praise for Boston’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Unsung Hero 02:20

Joining the FIFA volunteer team at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ was an obvious choice for him. In Boston, Massachusetts, he was part of the anti-doping team volunteer for three weeks, or seven matches – bringing the same spirit of service that has always guided him. In recognition of his dedication to others during not only the competition but throughout his life, Newell was named Boston’s Unsung Hero.

He thought that the France v Morocco quarter-final on 9 July would be like any other matchday. Little did he know that a surprise ceremony was being organised to honour him. Messages from fellow volunteers and players he had coached were shown on the giant screen before Kevin Clark, one of Gary’s former players and now Director of Venue Operations in Boston, presented him with a replica FIFA World Cup™ Trophy.

“Gary was one of my favourite coaches. He pushes to the limit every training session,” remembered Kevin. “He has a speciality in strength and conditioning, so even if I was out injured, he would take me off to the side and we’d do one-on-one work together. I’m grateful for who he made me as a soccer player and a person, and I’m thrilled for him for this occasion.”

I love soccer, I love volunteering and I just wanted to be part of something bigger than myself. Gary Newell FIFA World Cup 2026™ volunteer

Those words echo his own: “As a coach, my approach is not just developing a player, it’s developing a person. Kevin and others that spoke on the video on my behalf are clear examples of what we achieved,” Newell said.

Among the many messages Gary received, one in particular was extremely meaningful to him. A message from a man, who like him, knows that football is about more than what happens on the pitch. That man is Jude Bellingham. Newell met him a few days earlier during the anti-doping process following England’s group-stage match against Ghana. The England playmaker, who scored six goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026, chose to provide an “assist” of his own by paying tribute to him:

“Hi Gary, it’s Jude. We met briefly in Boston for my doping test. I’ve heard you’ve given your whole life to football, and I just wanted to say ‘Thank you’ for everything you’ve done for all those kids that you’ve helped and giving them the opportunity to get to this stage like me. So we really appreciate you. Thank you very much, mate.”

Bellingham praise for Boston’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Unsung Hero Previous 01 / 05 In Boston, Massachusetts, Gary Newell was part of the anti-doping team for three weeks, or seven matches – bringing the same spirit of service that has always guided him. 02 / 05 "I love soccer, I love volunteering and I just wanted to be part of something bigger than myself," he said. 03 / 05 Messages from fellow volunteers and players he had coached were shown on the giant screen before Kevin Clark, one of Gary’s former players and now Director of Venue Operations in Boston, presented him with a replica FIFA World Cup™ Trophy 04 / 05 "To receive a ‘thank you’ means a lot to me, and I will definitely use it as fuel, moving forward to help as many people as I can,” declared Newell 05 / 05 In recognition of his dedication to others during not only the competition but throughout his life, Newell was named Boston’s Unsung Hero. Next

Newell has spent decades helping others – an act that resonated with one of the world’s greatest players. “Immense. Not only is Jude one of the best players in the world, he’s also one of the best human beings. I am thankful that I got to witness that first-hand, seeing him as a professional on the pitch as well as off it. If I had the chance to say one thing to Jude, I would actually say two things: one, thank you, Jude, and go England!” said the England fan and co-founder of the community club Three Lions Soccer.

While England’s dream of lifting the trophy ended against Argentina at the semi-final stage, Newell has already won his. It is an award that recognises a month of dedication during the World Cup and also a lifetime spent helping others grow.

“I’m very thankful because, to me, we can’t just empty our buckets, we have to get it filled some way, somehow at times. We don’t do something to expect something in return. But it just reminds me that the two greatest words are ‘thank you’. To receive a ‘thank you’ means a lot to me, and I will definitely use it as fuel, moving forward to help as many people as I can,” added Newell.