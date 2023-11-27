Art of Soccer project creating pitch- and picture-perfect legacy in Houston

More than 150 installations spreading FIFA World Cup 2026™ fever across Space City

Painted fibreglass ball sculptures champion local pride, creativity and the beautiful game

Funds raised to go towards long-term legacy initiatives focused on young people, sustainability and community

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in full swing, fans are having a ball as they get into the spirit across stadiums, FIFA Fan Festival™ sites and beyond.

The sport is taking over streets, squares and public buildings in all 16 Host Cities – and nowhere more so than in Houston, Texas, thanks to a project that is putting a different spin on the beautiful game. As part of the Art of Soccer campaign, an array of regional artists have stamped their mark on a collection of more than 150 larger-than-life footballs dotted around Space City.

Originally rolled out in 2019, back when Houston was still bidding to be one of the venues chosen for this year’s FIFA World Cup™, the initiative was relaunched last September as the countdown to the big kick-off heated up. It is very much a team effort: while the distinctive designs of these 36-inch fibreglass balls are the handiwork of regional creatives, the likes of small businesses, community institutions and economic development organisations have also played their part by providing sponsorship and other forms of support.

The Art of Soccer Previous 01 / 09 A colourful welcome to Houston. One of more than 150 Art of Soccer installations celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026™ across the city. 02 / 09 Football meets local creativity. Every sculpture tells a different Houston story. 03 / 09 Bold colours, local pride and the world's game – Houston's streets have become an open-air gallery. 04 / 09 Stars and stripes, football and public art. The FIFA World Cup spirit is everywhere in Houston. 05 / 09 Each hand-painted sculpture is unique, created by local artists in collaboration with businesses and community organisations. 06 / 09 From concept to community landmark. Art of Soccer brings football and creativity together. 07 / 09 Artist at work. More than 150 giant football sculptures have transformed Houston ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. 08 / 09 Day or night, Art of Soccer adds colour to Houston's World Cup celebrations. 09 / 09 Celebrating the spirit of the beautiful game. Next

Shining the spotlight on local history, culture and ingenuity

To engage as many people as possible, the striking spheres have been on the move. The artwork can currently be admired at locations such as the POST Houston entertainment venue, the Four Seasons Hotel, Houston Public Library and the FIFA Fan Festival. Meanwhile, Discovery Green, the Ion District innovation hub, Houston Farmers’ Market, Helix Park and shopping centre The Galleria previously showcased sculptures.

While some of the eye-catching installations explore themes such as Houston’s culture, history, natural treasures and diversity, others reflect the image of the organisation or business with which the artists were paired. The common denominator is that all celebrate football and the creative flair that pulses through the Host City.

Alex Roman Jr. (aka Donkeeboy) – a prominent Houston-based artist who is particularly well known for his murals – had a deep conviction that each of his creations should represent the city in some way.“I enjoyed being a part of the Art of Soccer project so much that I ended up painting about 15 of the sculptures,” he explained. “I wanted to connect Houston to each of the balls if I could and also create a fun and colourful collaboration with each client.”

The initiative struck a similar chord with Amber Cleveland, the owner of Houston School of Art and Design“The Art of Soccer project was incredibly meaningful because it brought together two worlds that don’t often share the same stage,” she said. “Artists are often behind the scenes or on the sidelines of major events, but this project placed art at the centre of a global celebration and turned it into a community experience.”

As an educator, another factor that Cleveland relished was the involvement of emerging artists, including some of her own students: “They had the opportunity not only to help create large-scale public artwork, but also to learn how to work with clients, interpret big ideas, meet professional expectations and understand the role art plays in communicating messages on a global scale.

“The project demonstrated that art is not just decoration – it is a powerful tool for storytelling, community engagement and bringing people together around a common goal,” she added.

A positive footprint far beyond the final whistle

The benefits from the campaign will continue to be felt even after the World Cup has left town, with the proceeds set to support the Houston Host Committee’s official legacy initiatives under the Impact Houston 26 umbrella. Under the stewardship of the Sports Authority Foundation, the funds will go towards programmes that boost young people’s access to the game, in addition to sustainability and community-building efforts.