Future of Armenian football boosted by FIFA Arena launch

Two new mini-pitches opened in Yerevan in line with FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s pledge to install 1,000 pitches to benefit children globally

Mini-pitch installation focused on disadvantaged inner-city and rural areas

“Perhaps it will be on these fields that the future Armenian footballers will begin their journey,” said Football Federation of Armenia President Armen Melikbekyan at inauguration ceremony

Armenia has become the latest country to open FIFA Arena mini-pitches as part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s pledge to establish at least 1,000 such facilities globally to provide more playing opportunities for children in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The FIFA Arena project is being rolled out worldwide with the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) among the first 11 of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations to bring it to life.

“Congratulations to the Football Federation of Armenia and to President Armen Melikbekyan as you are part of our starting XI, the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate your FIFA Arena mini-pitch and truly kick-off a project that will change the lives of millions of children,” the FIFA President said in a video message played at the inauguration ceremony. “Every boy and every girl who wants to play football deserves the chance to do so. They deserve a save space in which to learn, to play and to grow. That lies precisely at the heart of FIFA Arena. That is what you have given to children in Armenia. You are one of the first but many more will follow.“

FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu joined FFA representatives at the opening ceremonies for the two new mini-pitches in the Armenian capital Yerevan where children from local schools will benefit from the facilities.

“Let’s hope that these pitches are the starting point where children will fall in love with football and begin to play,” said Mr Melikbekyan. “Perhaps it will be on these fields that the future Armenian footballers will begin their journey.”