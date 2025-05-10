Algeria gets FIFA Arena underway in Africa with two new mini-pitches

Algerian Football Federation (FAF) becomes first African FIFA Member Association to open FIFA Arena mini-pitches

More than 1,500 schoolchildren will benefit from two new artificial surfaces installed near Algiers

FAF President and Algeria’s Minister for Sport Walid Sadi thanks FIFA for “central role” in developing football in the North African country and across the world

Over 1,500 schoolchildren will have more opportunities to play football after Algeria became the first African FIFA Member Association to launch the FIFA Arena project with the opening of two new mini-pitches in Algiers.

Pupils at the Collège Malek Haddad and the Ibn Joubair school, respectively located to the east and west of the Algerian capital, will be among those to immediately benefit from the freshly installed artificial surfaces.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) are one the first 11 of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations (MA) to launch FIFA Arena, which aims to establish at least 1,000 new mini-pitches globally.

“Congratulations to the Algerian Football Federation and to its President, Walid Sadi as you are part of our starting XI, the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate their own FIFA Arena mini-pitches. You are therefore involved in the beginning of a project that is capable of changing the lives of millions of children,” said the FIFA President in a video message played at the inauguration ceremonies.

“Every child, girl or boy, deserves the chance to play football if they wish to. Every child deserves a safe space that allows them to learn, to play, and to grow. That is at the very heart of the FIFA Arena project, and that's exactly what you have given to the children of Algeria.”

Algeria opens FIFA Arena mini-pitches Previous 01 / 08 Algeria became the first African FIFA Member Association to launch the FIFA Arena project 02 / 08 More than 1,500 schoolchildren will benefit from two new artificial surfaces installed near Algiers 03 / 08 Pupils at the Collège Malek Haddad and the Ibn Joubair school, respectively located to the east and west of the Algerian capital, will be among those to immediately benefit from the freshly installed artificial surfaces 04 / 08 FIFA Regional Director Africa and Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer Gelson Fernandes attended the ceremonies along with Algerian Football Federation President Walid Sadi 05 / 08 More than 1,500 schoolchildren will benefit from two new artificial surfaces installed near Algiers 06 / 08 Pupils at the Collège Malek Haddad and the Ibn Joubair school, respectively located to the east and west of the Algerian capital, will be among those to immediately benefit from the freshly installed artificial surfaces 07 / 08 The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) became the first African FIFA Member Association to open FIFA Arena mini-pitches 08 / 08 Over 1,500 schoolchildren will have more opportunities to play football after Algeria became the first African FIFA Member Association to launch the FIFA Arena project Next

FIFA Regional Director Africa and Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer Gelson Fernandes attended the ceremonies along with FAF President Sadi, who is also Algeria’s Minister for Sports.

Mr Sadi paid tribute to FIFA’s efforts to develop the game globally through initiatives such as FIFA Arena, and underpinned by the FIFA Forward Programme. As FIFA’s flagship development fund, FIFA Forward provides up to USD 8 million to each MA to support development projects and cover other football-related costs through to 2027.

“We are delighted with FIFA’s constant support for football development in Algeria, said the FAF President. “The construction of two FIFA Arena mini-pitches shows their commitment to the development of football in schools. The Algerian Football Association also pays close attention to schools football, which is a real talent pool and a fundamental pillar of our national game.

“The FAF is fully committed to a range of development programmes initiated by FIFA, notably through the FIFA Forward programme, which has facilitated the construction of the Tlemcen regional technical centre, referee training courses, the introduction of video assistant referee technology, and the organisation of the FIFA Series international tournament in 2024.