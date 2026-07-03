FIFA invite volunteering pair Christina and Andy Basi to Canada national team training

Christina and Andy were named as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Unsung Heroes for Vancouver

Christina’s favourite player, Alphonso Davies, presented the duo with replica FIFA World Cup™ trophies

When the players walk onto the field ahead of every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match, focus is trained on the spectacle: the flags, the banners, the signage. But behind every pre-match ceremony is a team of volunteers making it happen, working hard to ensure that when the fans tune in – everything looks perfect.

They are the heartbeat of every FIFA tournament. And in Vancouver, Canada, approximately 2,500 passionate volunteers are helping world football’s governing body to deliver the greatest show on Earth at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

To celebrate the positive impact they have had in Vancouver, FIFA and Canada Soccer teamed up to create a truly special moment in recognition Andy and Christina Basi, who have an inspirational story.

Alphonso Davies’ Canada surprise father-daughter duo with Unsung Hero award 03:18

Twenty-five years ago, Christina, then 16, suffered a brain injury that led to her being paralysed on the left side of her body. Through impressive determination, she learned to walk again and regained the use of her left arm and hand –only to suffer a second bleed in the brain that took her back to square one.

Following numerous surgeries and years of rehabilitation, Christina regained the ability to walk. While her left arm remains slower to respond, she continues to follow her dreams, with father Andy in support.

After training at the National Soccer Development Centre on Wednesday 24 June, Canada’s full squad met with the father-and-daughter pair, who were recognised as Vancouver’s “FIFA World Cup 2026 Unsung Heroes” for the tournament. They received replica FIFA World Cup™ trophies from Christina’s favourite player, Alphonso Davies, the FC Bayern München left-back who has 59 caps for his country.

“From the first instance I met them and I had the ability to speak to them, I just knew how inspiring Christina's story is and how encouraging her father, Andy, was. It was just a beautiful story to me,” said Genie Sithamparanathan, Host City Volunteer Deputy Manager.

“Christina and Andy are always the first ones there. They're always the first ones there with a smile, no matter how early that is or how late the shift might be and their positivity it's just, ‘Let's go get this, let's get this done’.”

The Basis also had special recognition from FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President, Victor Montagliani, and FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Tournament Officer (Canada), Peter Montopoli.

Montagliani and Montopoli attended the New Zealand v Belgium match in Vancouver, addressing approximately 200 pre-match ceremony volunteers before meeting Christina and Andy ahead of their important matchday duties.

Volunteering has been a way for the Basis to remain connected to football after playing was no longer possible.

“I played football for seven years and then once my injury happened I started volunteering so I could still be included in the sport in whatever way possible,” explained Christina. “I’ve volunteered for many, many years, and it’s just a sense of community.”

Volunteering at local Major League Soccer club Vancouver Whitecaps was the entry point for the pair, leading to volunteering at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Canada 2007™ and ultimately, the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“It’s an amazing experience and it makes me happy just to be able to be a part of the game. Volunteering is just amazing and being able to be included, even as a person with a disability,” she added.

The awarding of the Unsung Hero awards was kept as a surprise, with neither Christina nor Andy aware they were about to meet Davies and Co.

“A big, big thank you to FIFA. I was completely surprised, this is just overwhelming and I'm very, very grateful for this whole experience and just how everyone's been throughout this whole volunteer experience. It's just been absolutely amazing,” Christina said.

“Being awarded this alongside my dad just makes this whole experience even better, because my dad's the one that got me into football when I was a kid and he still plays himself. So being able to volunteer together and both being a part of the same amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience is just the best.”

While Davies was the player to hand the trophies over, the whole team was there to celebrate the Basi family, with head coach Jesse Marsch taking time to share some private words with the father-and-daughter duo.

“They wanted to thank us for our volunteerism, I mean it’s all about the players and the professionals, but we forget that behind the scenes there are so many people working,” said Andy. “So the volunteers, in a way, are an extension of the football team and for them to recognise us, that was fantastic.”

Andy was unaware that he was also going to be recognised, believing that the ceremony was only for Christina.

“I’m totally honoured and surprised because I really thought it’s about Christina. We’re a pair because I usually come along to assist Christina, especially in the crowds so that she doesn’t get bumped and I'm just overwhelmed that FIFA would consider me an unsung hero as well,” he said.