AIPS media delegation visits Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland

Media members visit includes FIFA World Cup 2026™ briefing

FIFA Media Operations team presented with AIPS Best Press Facilities Award

FIFA and AIPS collaborate on Young Reporters Programme

Members of the Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive (AIPS) visited the Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland, for the latest chapter in a long-standing collaboration between world football’s governing body and the global media organisation.

The visit took place on the eve of the 88th AIPS Congress, which is being held in Lausanne, Switzerland. For many of the delegates, the visit represented more than a professional meeting; it was an opportunity to connect with the history and operations of the game at its global headquarters.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed the delegation via a video message from Istanbul: “I would like to thank you. I would like to thank you all for the great work you are doing to bring this passion of the game of football to all the households to all the people… everyone who maybe cannot be there in person but can share this emotion and this passion,” he said.

The AIPS delegates were also personally greeted by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström at the Home of FIFA while Gianni Merlo, the AIPS President, highlighted the importance of his members understanding the internal workings of FIFA.

“We are here because I think that it could be a great experience for all of our members. It’s very important for them to [feel] first-hand how FIFA [works], what it is, and how it works,” Mr Merlo said.

"We appreciate and respect the important work of the media,” Bryan Swanson, FIFA Director of Media Relations, told delegates. “We understand journalists have a job to do in covering FIFA’s activities and we do what we can to support you, whether at our tournaments and events or elsewhere. All we ever ask is to be reported on with fairness and balance.”

AIPS Vice-President Zsuzsa Csisztu and AIPS Europe Vice-President György Szöllősi presented AIPS Best Press Facilities Award for 2025 to FIFA Event Media Operations & Services for the press operations provided during the FIFA Club World 2025™ in the United States.

Ivan Pasquariello, Senior Media Operations and Services Manager at FIFA, received the award on behalf of his team.

Kenyan journalist Evelyn Watta, an AIPS Vice-President, said there was emotional resonance to the visit.

AIPS media delegation visits Home of FIFA in Zurich 03:16

"I think, for me, it felt a bit like homecoming or a pilgrimage, because as a sports journalist, to come to the home of football – football is the most played sport in the world. (It is great to) come to the headquarters of football and just have an introduction and a look back at the history of football and the history of FIFA,” she said.

“Obviously, 2026 – the focus will be on the (FIFA) World Cup, and to have a breakdown and to be taken through all what (will) happen, what to expect in Mexico, what to expect in Canada and also what to expect in the US,” Ms Watta added. “(It) was really very nice and very timely, because we only have about two months (before) we have to set off for the (FIFA) World Cup. So, it was really good to just be taken through those steps. I felt like you have the front seat at a movie.”

A record 112 national associations will attend the AIPS Congress, with many of the delegates part of the visit which will include a friendly game at the Estádio Pelé pitch, adjacent to the headquarters.

AIPS media delegation visits Home of FIFA in Zurich Previous 01 / 07 FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed the delegation via a video message 02 / 07 A fantastic atmosphere at FIFA headquarters during a football match played during the visit of the AIPS delegation 03 / 07 Group photo of the AIPS media delegation during their visit to FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. 04 / 07 AIPS Vice-President Zsuzsa Csisztu and AIPS Europe Vice-President György Szöllősi presented AIPS Best Press Facilities Award for 2025 to FIFA Event Media Operations & Services 05 / 07 A fantastic atmosphere at FIFA headquarters during a football match played during the visit of the AIPS delegation 06 / 07 The AIPS delegates were greeted by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström at the Home of FIFA 07 / 07 A group photo during the AIPS visit to FIFA event Next

FIFA and AIPS have long worked together on the FIFA/AIPS Young Reporters Programme which Merlo described as “the jewel of everything”.

Begun in 2011, the programme provides mentorship and hands-on experience for the next generation of sports journalists. Last year at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™, 13 young reporters covered the entire tournament. Participants received journalism training and workshops at the University of the Americas in Santiago, learning to navigate mixed zones and stadium press boxes while researching their stories.