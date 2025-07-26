100-day countdown begins towards expanded and historic FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™

Saturday, 26 July marks 100 days before the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™, the first 48-team tournament in FIFA history

Expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup is moving to an annual cycle, with Qatar to host the next five tournaments

The 104-match competition will be staged in a festival setting throughout the renowned Competition Complex at Aspire Zone

As the exhilaration generated by a spectacular FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ continues to reverberate, the global football community is gearing up to make history once again at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ which begins in 100 days’ time. The tournament’s 20th edition, to be played from 3 November to 27 November 2025 at the state-of-the-art Aspire Zone, represents the dawn of an exciting, more inclusive era for youth football. Not only will this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup™ be the first FIFA event of any kind to feature 48 competing teams, it will also kickstart the expanded tournament’s new, annual cycle. Qatar will host the next five FIFA U-17 World Cup tournaments (2025-2029) and it will stage all of this edition’s matches bar the final across eight immaculate pitches in a festival setting at the Aspire Zone, the renowned sports complex and park located a few kilometres west of downtown Doha. The final itself will be played on 27 November under the shimmering Aspire Tower at the Khalifa International Stadium, the site of eight memorable games at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

100 days before the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ 00:18

Following the emblem unveiling and tournament draw in May, the launch of the 100-day countdown will intensify anticipation for a tournament designed to place an array of talented young athletes under a unique and celebratory spotlight. The 25-day tournament will comprise a record 104 matches and include eight games per day during the group stage from 3 November to 11 November. Spectators will have access to several cultural activities in a vibrant fan zone and the entire family-friendly experience will be seamlessly accessible by public transport. The qualified teams include Germany, defending the title won two years ago in Indonesia, as well as former winners Brazil, England, France, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. Hosts Qatar will be competing at a FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time since 2005, while El Salvador, Fiji, Republic of Ireland, Uganda and Zambia will make their debuts at the tournament. Uganda’s participation will be historic, as the East African nation will be represented at a FIFA tournament for the very first time. Indonesia’s participation will be the first achieved through the qualifying competition (they qualified for the 2023 edition as hosts) and Bolivia are returning to a FIFA event for the first time since the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ in the USA.

“The presence of five newcomers in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ draw represents everything that FIFA aims to do: make the game truly global and give everyone the chance to shine on the world stage,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said ahead of the May draw. “I look forward to seeing the next generation of stars taking their opportunity to make their debut on the global stage, following in the footsteps of the many great players who featured in this tournament early in their careers.” Indeed, the FIFA U-17 World Cup has served as both an introduction and a springboard for many of football’s most accomplished players. Among those who made their FIFA debut at this level are Gianluigi Buffon, Luis Figo, Xavi Hernández, Eden Hazard, Andrés Iniesta, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Son Heung-min and Francesco Totti. Previous Golden Ball winners include Landon Donovan, Cesc Fàbregas, Phil Foden and Toni Kroos, while Carlos Vela and Victor Osimhen are among the past Golden Boot honourees.

“We look forward to welcoming U-17 squads from around the world to the first 48-team World Cup in history, and hope that their experience of our state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities offers an inspirational glimpse of what they could expect in the future as they progress further in their footballing careers,” Qatar’s Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, said in May. Fans intending on buying tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ can register their interest at this link.

For the full match schedule, visit the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ website.