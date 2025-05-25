Draws for FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ and FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ completed

Both draws were held during a special ceremony in Doha on Sunday

Twelve groups confirmed for inaugural edition of 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup™, which is to take place from 3 to 27 November

Seven winner-takes-all Qualification Stage matches at FIFA Arab Cup 2025™ to be played on 25 and 26 November before the Final Stage is contested from 1 to 18 December

The Raffles Hotel in Doha played host to the draws for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ and the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ on Sunday, 25 May.

A total of 23 national teams will vie for glory in the second successive edition of the FIFA Arab Cup™ to be held in Qatar. The tournament’s Qualification Stage will take place on 25 and 26 November, with the Final Stage to play out from 1 to 18 December.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ is set to be held between 3 and 27 November and will be the first FIFA tournament to feature 48 teams.

Ahead of the draws, FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the 550 guests in attendance with a video message.

“The FIFA World Cup 2022™ was an incredible success – the best FIFA World Cup ever – and it followed twelve months after another historic event in Qatar: the first ever FIFA Arab Cup™. I know Qatar will once again brilliantly rise to the challenge of staging these exciting FIFA tournaments. The hospitality and facilities in this country are exceptional, and every team will have the best conditions in which to prepare,” said President Infantino.

“The presence of five newcomers in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ draw represents everything that FIFA aims to do: make the game truly global and give everyone the chance to shine on the world stage. I look forward to seeing the next generation of stars taking their opportunity to make their debut on the global stage, following in the footsteps of the many great players who featured in this tournament early in their careers,” he added.

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025™ will be the second time that Qatar hosts the tournament after the country organised the 2021 instalment, while the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ will be the first of five successive editions to be held annually in the nation through to 2029.

“Qatar’s commitment to hosting major tournaments goes beyond football. It embodies our belief in the ability of these events to bring people together, break down barriers and promote cultural exchange,” said H.E. Eng. Yasir bin Abdullah Al Jamal, Undersecretary of Qatar’s Ministry of Sports and Youth, and Board Member of the Local Organising Committee.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world for both competitions. Future stars of the football world will shine at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, while the FIFA Arab Cup will celebrate the region’s diverse culture and rich football heritage,” H.E. added.

The event kicked off with the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025™, which will see seven winner-takes-all Qualification Stage ties determine the make-up of the four groups in the Final Stage.

The draw was presented by Mohammad Saadon Al Kuwari and conducted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza, who was joined by draw assistants Hassan Al Haydos, Rabah Madjer, Yasser Al Qahtani and Wael Gomaa.

Next up, the 48 teams set to be involved in this year’s historic edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ learned the identity of their group-stage opponents and their potential route to the final.

The 25-day tournament promises to serve up some thrilling action at the state-of-the-art Aspire Zone complex. The expansive facility has produced some of the world’s elite athletes and a number of Qatar’s football stars. The Final will be held at Khalifa International Stadium on 27 November.

The draw that determined the make-up of each of the 12 groups was overseen by FIFA Head of Youth Tournaments Roberto Grassi, with Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti, who lined up for Qatar at the 2005 instalment of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™, and Julian Draxler, who lifted the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ with Germany, serving as draw assistants.

Fans intending on buying tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ can register their interest at this link.

Results of the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ Qualification Stage: Q1: Oman v Somalia Q2: Bahrain v Djibouti Q3: Syria v South Sudan Q4: Palestine v Libya Q5: Lebanon v Sudan Q6: Kuwait v Mauritania Q7: Yemen v Comoros Final Stage: Group A: Qatar, Tunisia, Q3 (Syria or South Sudan), Q4 (Palestine or Libya) Group B: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Q1 (Oman or Somalia), Q7 (Yemen or Comoros) Group C: Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Q6 (Kuwait or Mauritania) Group D: Algeria, Iraq, Q2 (Bahrain or Djibouti), Q5 (Lebanon or Sudan)