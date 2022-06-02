FIFA launches tender process in France for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA has today launched an invitation to tender (ITT) in France for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.
Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally. The most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracted a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashed domestic viewing figures in many territories, including the host market of France, where, on average, over ten million viewers tuned in for French national-team matches.
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will take place in nine Host Cities and ten stadiums across the two countries from 20 July to 20 August 2023. Following the amazing success of the 2019 event, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams (previously 24) after FIFA’s decision to expand the tournament to accelerate the growth and development of the women’s game.
The tender process will allow FIFA to select the French media companies and organisations that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s overall objectives to deliver high-quality, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and to provide financial investment to help support and accelerate the growth and development of women’s football.
Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by sending an email to France-media-rights@fifa.org.
FIFA must receive all bid submissions by 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.
Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop the game around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward and FIFA Women’s Development Programme.