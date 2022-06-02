FIFA launches tender process in France for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA has today launched an invitation to tender (ITT) in France for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally. The most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracted a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashed domestic viewing figures in many territories, including the host market of France, where, on average, over ten million viewers tuned in for French national-team matches.

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the French media companies and organisations that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s overall objectives to deliver high-quality, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and to provide financial investment to help support and accelerate the growth and development of women’s football.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by sending an email to France-media-rights@fifa.org.

FIFA must receive all bid submissions by 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.