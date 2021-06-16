FIFA awards FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ media rights in Poland

FIFA has awarded the exclusive rights in Poland to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ to Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group). NENT Group will show every match from the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand, the biggest event in the international women’s game, on its Viaplay platform in Poland.

NENT Group continues to focus investments on women’s sport in all territories and already held the exclusive rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, which it acquired at the end of last year.

Jean-Christophe Petit, FIFA’s Director of Media Rights & Content Services, said: “NENT Group has demonstrated a strong commitment to women’s football and we are happy to extend our partnership with them on the FIFA Women’s World Cup. We are looking forward to working with NENT Group to continue to grow the popularity of the women’s game in Poland.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ will feature a new final competition format with expanded participation: 32 teams (previously 24) will compete in the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be hosted by two countries. The tournament is set to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally. The most recent edition – France 2019 – attracted a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashed domestic viewing figures in many territories.